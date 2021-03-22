Henry Cejudo calls out Deiveson Figueiredo and his brother to fight him at the same time

Henry Cejudo has issued a peculiar call out to UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and his brother, Francisco, who recently joined the promotion.

Triple C, who retired in 2020 after capturing and defending both the Flyweight and Bantamweight belts, constantly teases fans with promises about a possible comeback.

This time, Henry Cejudo took a shot at the current 115 lbs champion, 'Deus da Guerra' Figueiredo. In an interview with Canal Combate from Brazil, Triple C challenged the brothers in perfect Portuguese.

"Hi Wallid, do you think the bald ugly brothers Deiveson and Francisco Figueiredo could fight against me both at the same time? I will only sign the contract if it is to beat at them together!" said Henry Cejudo on Twitter (translated by Sportskeeda).

Can someone translate this for me? Seriously — Top A Da World Ma (@Brock465) March 21, 2021

In the video attached to the tweet, Henry Cejudo speaks in Portuguese with the Brazilian journalists. He asked Wallid Ismail, the Figueiredo brothers' manager, for a fight with both of them.

He also says this is a challenge to UFC President Dana White, as he dares him to make three athletes compete in the same fight.

"I'm going to throw a challenge to Dana White too. Because I would like to fight Deiveson Figueiredo and his brother, one round Deiveson, the other round his ugly brother, another round with Deiveson, then his ugly brother again, and then, at the fifth round, both together inside the octagon at the same time. And I will stop both of them. What do you guys think? But also, their manager Wallid has my contact. If he wants to see this fight, let's talk," said Henry Cejudo.

Deiveson Figueiredo's last fight was a majority draw while defending his Flyweight belt against Brandon Moreno.

The less famous Figueiredo brother, Francisco, made his UFC debut earlier in 2021 with a win over Jerome Rivera. Both fighters already have their next bout scheduled.

Henry Cejudo teased his return to fight new Bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

Right after the controversial illegal knee involving Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, Former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo offered himself to fight the new titleholder.

"I would personally like to line up both, line both Petr Yan and Aljamain Curling Sterling Silver at the same time. I'd like to beat up both of them. You guys stay tuned, man. Triple C's coming back! What's up?" said Henry Cejudo.

Sterling then said he would rather fight Triple C instead of a rematch with Yan. However, the backlash from the MMA community came fast, as they considered the title change to be unsatisfactory.