Henry Cejudo calls for UFC-inclusive cross-promotion to determine the unanimous champion, Kamaru Usman agrees

Kamaru Usman is a fan of Henry Cejudo’s idea about various promotions cooperating to determine the unanimous champion.

During the Eagle FC 47 preshow, Kamaru Usman joined Chael Sonnen, Henry Cejudo, and promotion’s owner Khabib Nurmagomedov. The quartet spoke on various topics, including the Eagle FC 47 main event between Junior dos Santos and Yorgan De Castro.

This will be Dos Santos' promotional debut in Eagle FC, but Khabib already has big plans for the heavyweight fighter. He’s campaigning for a potential matchup between ‘Cigano’ and Fedor Emelianenko, who is currently signed with Bellator.

The possibility of cross-promotion between Eagle FC and Bellator is a very entertaining idea for Henry Cejudo. ‘Triple C’ admitted that it was exciting because it could start a new trend of anybody working with anybody.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also found this idea interesting, as he said:

“I love it, I love it because it’s something to be said about being number one across the board. Knowing that you’re the fastest human on the planet across the board, that’s undisputed. There’s something to be said about that. And so to have one champion, one guy, across the board, that is the man at the top of the mountain. I mean, there's something to be said about that.”

Usman stated that he can’t wait for this trend of cross-promotion to start:

“I’m excited, I can’t wait for Bellator, Eagle, UFC… it doesn’t matter. I can’t wait for this promotion."

Watch Kamaru Usman talking about MMA cross-promotion at 8:40 of the video below:

Usman's enthusiasm is optimistic, considering the UFC's participation in such an idea depends on Dana White's willingness. The UFC president doesn't have a history of letting his fighters fight in somebody else's ring or cage.

The only exception to this rule was Conor Mcgregor vs. Floyd Mayweather in a boxing fight back in 2017. Despite being a joint venture between the UFC and Showtime Boxing, it was held under the boxing program's banner.

Kamaru Usman’s training partner to fight at Eagle FC 47

The Nigerian took part in the Eagle FC 47 media promotion not only because he was invited by Khabib Nurmagomedov, but also to support his training partner and protege, Sean Soriano.

During the Eagle FC 47 preshow, Usman talked about Soriano:

“Sean Soriano. I mean he is a training partner of mine. The guy that has watched me throughout the progression of my MMA career and I’ve watched come into his own and I mean this, he’s one of the most talented strikers I’ve ever seen.”

This is high praise coming from the mouth of such a dominant UFC champion as Kamaru Usman. Sean Soriano is a CES and Legacy FC alumni who had two stints in the UFC but never won a fight inside the octagon.

He will take on fellow Legacy FC veteran, Paulo Silva.

