"You guys are all dead"- Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo has a chilling warning for the current UFC champions

Henry Cejudo recently sent out a message to all his fellow competitors in the UFC. Cejudo is one of the select few fighters in the promotion who have held two championships. He has one of the most accomplished UFC careers, having taken home both bantamweight and flyweight titles during his reign.

'Triple C' took his fans by surprise when he suddenly announced his retirement after successfully defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Cejudo cited dissatisfaction with the fighter's purse as the cause of his decision to part ways with the promotion and retire from the sport.

However, earlier this year, the former UFC double champ stated his intentions to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency drug testing pool and make a return to the sport. Cejudo has also actively called out fighters like Alexander Volkanovski, Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw since then.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' sent out a warning to all the UFC champions implying his willingness to mark the end of his two-year retirement and enter the octagon again.

"I'm coming for everybody's f**king belt. You guys are all dead. You are dead!"

Henry Cejudo believes Bo Nikal could have a stylistic advantage over Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo believes UFC debutant Bo Nikal will be the favorite against Israel Adesanya.

Bo Nikal, who has only three fights in his pro MMA career, has once again proved himself in the sport during his appearance at Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). The MMA community seems quite impressed with Nikal's wrestling prowess and therefore, he can be a threat to the middleweight champ according to the 'Triple C'.

Sharing his thoughts on Nikal's fighting abilities, Cejudo said:

"Those who don't think Bo Nickal is the real deal, I'm [going to] tell you guys right now. As an Olympic champion, as a two-division champion, I don't even wanna say prospect no more, I think it's just penny whenever this guy actually becomes champion at 185 pounds. I think if you're able to put him against Israel Adesanya now, just according to styles, Bo Nickal beats him. He puts him to his back, controls his wrists, grapples the heck out of him, and that's all she wrote."

Check out Henry Cejudo discuss Bo Nikal below:

