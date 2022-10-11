"He makes me sick" - Henry Cejudo completely dismisses possibility of coaching "horrible" Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo's loathing for Conor McGregor is well-known in the MMA community. The pair have engaged in several back-and-forth exchanges in the past, sometimes even resorting to disdainful comments.

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Cejudo completely shrugged off the idea of coaching Conor McGregor in the future.

Ever since he announced his retirement from professional fighting, 'Triple C' has adopted the role of a coach. He has shown keen interest in dissecting and breaking down fights in recurring segments on his YouTube channel.

Cejudo was also present in Deiveson Figueiredo's corner when Brandon Moreno dropped the flyweight crown to the Brazilian in their rubber match at UFC 270. He has also worked with the likes of Zhang Weili, Jiri Prochazka and even Jon Jones since vacating his flyweight and bantamweight belts in 2020.

When asked by a fan whether he would team-up with McGregor in his quest for the championship, Cejudo completely dismissed the possibility:

"Hell no! Conor Mctapper is absolutely horrible. He's terrible. He makes me sick. And that's all there is to it. He can do me a favor and bend the d**n knee."

Cejudo, who has re-entered the USADA testing pool with an intent to return to competition, has even advised Conor McGregor to surround himself with unbiased people who can serve blunt criticism.

Henry Cejudo names the perfect opponent for Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor suffered a ghastly leg injury in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. Since then, 'The Notorious' has spent well over a year now recovering from the injury and has the sight of his anticipated octagon return in view.

Bearing all the factors in mind, Henry Cejudo recently claimed that fighting against high-level competitors after such a long hiatus wouldn't be the best idea for Conor McGregor.

'Triple C' named Tony Ferguson as the perfect next opponent for the Irishman. The pair have also been at odds for the longest time and a fight can very well serve the purpose of settling that rivalry. Cejudo said in an episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show:

"I like the Tony Ferguson fight for him, I think that fight is winnable for Conor. He cannot be taking these high-level competitions. He's gonna get hurt... I think, go up to Tony and then of course he's a cash cow. Give him whoever he wants at 150 or 170. I think he needs to get his feet wet. Atleast f*****g win man, win a damn fight."

