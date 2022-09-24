"There is no control" - Henry Cejudo details why Khabib Nurmagomedov was called a 'boring fighter' at the beginning of his career

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov's early days in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov is one of the most admired fighters in the sport today. With an unbeaten record of 29-0 and three title defenses to his credit, he is often considered the GOAT in the lightweight division. 'The Eagle' was also recently inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame in 2022 in its Modern Wing.

While many consider the Dagestani to be one of the top fighters in the promotion's history, Nurmagomedov has faced severe criticism for being a "boring fighter" during the initial days of his career.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo broke down Nuarmagomedov's career trajectory. 'Triple C' discussed the 34-year-old's fight with Abel Trujillo back in 2013, and explained why he was termed a "boring fighter" back then.

Cejudo said:

"Breaks distance right away, looking for the takedown...He's not throwing legs in as he would normally would. Not catching wrist and he does now. Doing a good job. A little bit with the pressure here but this dude should not...Again this was Khabib 1.0...There's no control. He is not doing anything with the... shin. Nothing with the wrist once again. He's just stalling here. This is why a lot of people in the beginning said Khabib is boring. He's a boring fighter in the beginning of his career. Khabib was pretty much just holding and striking at this time."

You can check out Henry Cejudo's full YouTube video:

Henry Cejudo predicts Khamzat Chimaev's future

Khamzat Chimaev missing weight at a recent UFC PPV has been discussed for quite some time after the incident. 'Borz' missing the 170 lb mark led to the reshuffling of the entire fight card of the recently concluded UFC 279.

UFC double-champ Henry Cejudo recently chimed in on his thoughts on the matter. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, 'Triple C' warned 'Borz' of the consequences if he fails to make weight once again:

"You won't come back, if you don't get your s*** together, you won't come back and ever make that weight again. Trust me, even if you have big balls, you won't make it because when you're off that much, just imagine him at 170. He's struggling to probably make 178. Like you know, he gave everything he had. His coach said his tongue was white, vomiting all that other stuff, throwing up fluid."

Henry Cejudo shared his opinion on Khamzat Chimaev below:

