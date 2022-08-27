"I hate it too, as much as you guys" - Watch Henry Cejudo shed his "cringe" persona to excitedly celebrate Demetrious Johnson's revenge flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes

Henry Cejudo reacted passionately to his former octagon rival Demetrious Johnson knocking out Adriano Moraes in their rematch at ONE’s broadcast debut on Amazon Prime. Known for his cringe persona, Cejudo could not contain his excitement when 'Mighty Mouse' avenged his knockout loss to Moraes back in 2021.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship @MightyMouse wins the ONE Flyweight World Title with a walk-off KO of Adriano Moraes!



@PrimeVideo #ONEonPrimeVideo1 #ONEChampionship AND NEW!wins the ONE Flyweight World Title with a walk-off KO of Adriano Moraes! AND NEW! 👑 @MightyMouse 🇺🇸 wins the ONE Flyweight World Title with a walk-off KO of Adriano Moraes!@PrimeVideo #ONEonPrimeVideo1 #ONEChampionship https://t.co/A3G9dlesyw

Cejudo and Johnson have shared the UFC octagon twice, with one victory over each other. 'Triple C' had famously put a stop to Johnson's eleven-fight consecutive title defense streak when he beat him at UFC 227 to capture the flyweight belt.

Moments before Johnson finished the fight, an anxious Cejudo said that his boastful demeanor is an act, and that he hates it as much as everyone else does:

''Okay. Can I come out of character guys? It's all fake, it's all an act. Don't make me comeback to cringe. I hate it as much as you guys.''

Reacting to Demetrious Johnson's knockout victory, Cejudo said:

''Can I say easy money guys? F**k he's good. He's really good.''

Cejudo woke up his baby as he cheered in thrill for his former rival.

Watch the video from the 35:45 min mark below:

Demetrious Johnson reacts after knocking out Adriano Moraes and capturing the ONE Championship flyweight title

Demetrious Johnson lost his One Championship flyweight title to Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021. This was the only knockout loss of his career and 'Mighty Mouse' went into the rematch hoping for a better outcome.

Johnson began pushing the pace and controlling the fight right from the beginning. 'DJ' invested in outside leg kicks and his excellent lateral movement to keep 'Mikinho' on his toes.

While the first three rounds were highly competitive, the fourth saw a more loose and confident 'DJ' land the cleaner shots early on. With barely a minute and few seconds left in the round, Johnson managed to land a vicious right hook on his opponent which wobbled the champion. Capitalizing on the moment, 'Mighty Mouse' landed a thunderous flying knee to knockout his opponent at the 3:50 mark.

Reacting to the victory during his post-fight interview, Johnson said:

“It feels good, baby. I truly believe that I'm still getting better at 36. It'e because the team I surround myself with... I still plan on getting better”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew