Henry Cejudo fires back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman called him 'a little fart'

Seemingly out of nowhere, Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor have begun a back and forth over social media. It started when McGregor made a Twitter post calling the former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion "a little fart."

Cejudo has since responded, posting an image of McGregor getting choked out by Khabib Nurmagomedov, next to another image of Cejudo defeating Dominick Cruz, paired with the following caption:

"Double Chump, Double Champ."

It is unclear as to why there would be any animosity between the two men. It is incredibly unlikely that they will ever share the octagon due to the weight classes they compete in.

It may just be a case of both Cejudo and McGregor hoping to keep public interest in their names by associating themselves with another big profile star in the MMA world.

Will Henry Cejudo have the opportunity to become a triple UFC champion?

Henry Cejudo already uses the moniker 'Triple C' due to him having captured two UFC titles as well as having earned an Olympic gold medal. However, he has recently revealed that he hopes to become the first UFC triple champion.

Cejudo has repeatedly called out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. When Max Holloway dropped out of their upcoming title fight, Cejudo was one of the first to throw his name into the mix as a potential replacement.

However, at the post-fight presser for UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze, Dana White seemed to vehemently oppose the idea of Cejudo returning straight into a featherweight title shot. Cejudo has since reacted to White's response, aiming a slight barb at McGregor in the process, stating:

"Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?"

