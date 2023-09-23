Henry Cejudo hints at “mentor revenge” angle in blockbuster UFC 295 clash between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka

The UFC 295 co-main event will feature a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title, with former middleweight champion Alex Pereira going head-to-head with former 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka. The PPV event is set to take place on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The main event of UFC 295 will showcase Jon Jones defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.

Prochazka is making a comeback after securing the UFC light heavyweight title in a hard-fought battle against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022. Unfortunately, due to a severe shoulder injury, 'Denisa' had to vacate the belt ahead of a scheduled rematch.

Meanwhile, Pereira is stepping into the 205-pound division for the second time following a tough victory over former champ Jan Blachowicz in his divisional debut at UFC 291. With just his seventh UFC fight, 'Poatan' is aiming to secure a title in a second division as he takes on Prochazka in November.

Former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo has shared his prediction for the upcoming fight. 'Triple C' believes it's a significant chance for Alex Pereira to seek revenge on behalf of his friend and mentor, Glover Teixeira, provided that the 36-year-old Brazilian makes certain adjustments in the upcoming match.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Cejudo stated:

"Now you have Jiri vs. Pereira. The storyline for this whole situation is, Jiri Prochazka beat Glover Teixeira, is this revenge for Alex Pereira for his teammate, for his mentor that he really wants to take out?"

He added:

"Prochazka has a different style of fighting that, there's a belief in him that makes him dangerous. But is a guy Pereira stays disciplined, and he chops that lead leg of a guy like Jiri. Brings in that lead hook, presses, and is able to hurt him because Jiri does get hit a lot. If Alex Pereira does win, he wins by knockout."

Alex Pereira discusses his next fight against Jiri Prochazka

After the announcement of his co-main event showdown against Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira expressed his thoughts on the fight in a recent YouTube video. He said (translated from Portuguese):

"It's gonna be a fight, a real spectacle, because it's different styles. But it's a style everyone loves, and I'm super stoked to have booked this fight. I'm sure it's gonna be a blast, I don't think anyone will regret watching this fight. Getting more technical, talking about Jiri, he's a seasoned guy."

