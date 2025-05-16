Henry Cejudo makes feelings known on former Bellator champion Patchy Mix possibly replacing Marlon Vera against Mario Bautista

Henry Cejudo recently shared his thoughts on Patchy Mix possibly making his octagon debut against Mario Bautista at UFC 316 after his opponent, Marlon Vera withdrew. Cejudo praised Mix's abilities and believes he could be a tough test for Bautista.

Mix was recently granted his unconditional PFL release and is currently free to join any promotion without a matching clause attached. The former Bellator bantamweight champion has not shied away from sharing his belief that he is the best 135-pounder in the world and reportedly agreed to replace Marlon Vera at UFC 316.

Mix, 20-1, is currently riding an impressive seven-fight winning streak that includes wins over the likes of Kyoji Horiguchi, Raufeon Stots and former Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis.

In the latest episode of his Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo praised Mix for his eagerness to compete and took a jibe at Bautista, who he had a verbal confrontation with in the past:

"[Mix] is literally on his way to make some noise and is somebody that is very dangerous... I like the fact that Patchy's willing to jump in short notice. I'm sure he's probably more likely ready... 'Bumtista' said he wants to take all newcomers... Well guess what Mario?... We'll see what you're really made out of, man. You're going to get a fight with a true competitor, a former world champ and then we'll see exactly where it is that you line up at the bantamweight division."

Check out the Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix below (15:35):

Patchy Mix thanks PFL after granting his release

Patchy Mix recently released a statement in which he thanked the PFL for granting his request and giving him an unconditional release from the promotion.

After PFL made it official that they had released Mix, the former Bellator bantamweight champion extended his well wishes for their success. He wrote on X:

"I want to thank the @pflmma. As we all know, the sport of mixed martial arts needs the PFL to continue giving top fighters opportunities, as it's the only other major company in MMA. I wish the PFL all the success in the world going forward, as well as former competitors and everyone that's helped make these great moments throughout the years."

Check out Patchy Mix's Instagram post below:

