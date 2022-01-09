Henry Cejudo offers to fight Jake Paul for free if Dana White sets up title clash against Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo is open to fighting both Alexander Volkanovski and Jake Paul. 'Triple C' has an interesting proposition for UFC president Dana White to facilitate both fights.

Cejudo has offered to fight Paul for free if he gets a title shot against Volkanovski, the reigning featherweight champion. The former two-division champion recently wrote on Twitter:

"Hey @danawhite Pay me to fight Alex and I’ll beat up Jake Paul for free."

Henry Cejudo hasn't shyed away from taking jabs at Jake Paul in the past. He has previously demanded that Paul would have to "bend his knee" for an opportunity to box him. Cejudo, in an interview with FightHype.com, said:

“Don’t underestimate the fun-size. I would beat Jake Paul because of that reason. I know I’m short… but I’m 160 and what is he, 185? I can get up another 20 pounds if I have to. At least another 10… Jake the snake, if you wanna come at me, you will bend the knee to King Triple C. That’s all I got to say.”

Watch Henry Cejudo's interview with FightHype.com below:

Henry Cejudo wants to become a three-division champion

Henry Cejudo held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles simultaneously between 2019 and 2020. He has been vying for a featherweight title shot since vacating both belts two years ago.

Most recently, Cejudo offered to step in for Max Holloway after the Hawaiian withdrew from his upcoming title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. The former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist offered to step in almost immediately after the news of Holloway's withdrawal broke. Cejudo wrote on Twitter:

"Triple C to the rescue. @danawhite you have my number. #C4 #bendtheknee"

Max Holloway was scheduled to fight Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy bout at UFC 272 in March. 'Blessed' had to withdraw from the bout within a few days of accepting it, after aggravating an old injury.

Edited by C. Naik