I think it's easy money - Henry Cejudo predicts winner of potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic interim title fight

Henry Cejudo recently shared his prediction for a potential Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight for the interim heavyweight title.

'The Messenger' picked Jones to emerge victorious over the former heavyweight champion should the fight between them happen. While speaking to 'The Schmo', Cejudo stated that 'Bones' is better than Miocic in every aspect. While he mentioned that Francis Ngannou is a dangerous fight for anybody due to the Cameroonian's power, he is on team Jones for a fight against the Ohio native. The former two-division UFC champion said:

"I love this fight for Jon because everything that Stipe has, Jon is better at that. If he was fighting Francis Ngannou, I would have been a little more cautious about that one just because of pure power. When you have somebody with scary power like that, yeah man, you know what I mean? It's a strength that kind of overwhelms whomever. You've got power but Francis Ngannou's power is different. With the Stipe fight, I like it for Jon. I think it can allow Jon to really work on everything. Like mixed martial arts as a whole, I think it's on base. At the end of the day 'Schmo', I think it's an easy fight for Jon Jones."

Henry Cejudo says that Jon Jones is looking to replicate his early UFC days

'Bones' tore apart the light heavyweight division of the UFC in his early days as a fighter. His wins against the likes of Lyoto Machida and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, among others, are some of the most memorable performances in the history of the promotion.

Watch Jon Jones's best UFC finishes:

'Triple C' stated that Jones is looking to recreate that type of dominance once he makes his debut in the UFC's heavyweight division:

"Jon's coming out here with a different perspective. His perspective now is to bring back that Jonny Bones that was putting out Lyoto Machida, Shogun Rua, when he went on that rampage of killing the elites. It's like that spirit in him is gonna be awaken if he fights in July."

Cejudo has been acting as a coach for the former light heavyweight champion for a while now. Apart from Jones, 'Triple C' also trains Deiveson Figueiredo, Zhang Weili, Jiri Prochazka, Chan Sung Jung, and more.

