Henry Cejudo recalls how Arthur Jones' bullying led to Jon Jones becoming the 'GOAT'

Henry Cejudo recently shared a story about Jon Jones and his brother, Arthur Jones. Cejudo recalled that Jon once told him about being bullied by his older brother.

For context, Arthur was an NFL star who recently passed away at the age of 39 at his home in New York City. Jon has often credited Arthur, along with their younger brother Chandler, for instilling confidence in him as a child, which motivated him to pursue MMA.

In a recent discussion on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cejudo suggested that Arthur's strict supervision of Jon may have contributed to 'Bones' becoming the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in MMA.

"I remember seeing [Jon] and his brothers just nervous before the fight [against Ciryl Gane], particularly Arthur... I'll never forget it, man, because [Arthur] gave me the biggest hug, dude. After Jon Jones won, he's like, 'Man, Henry, thank you.' Like he was just the most genuine dude..."

He added:

"And even some of the stories that Jon used to tell me about his brother, he's like, 'Dude, my older brother used to beat the sh*t out of me.'... Why is Jon Jones the greatest of all time? It's probably because he got bullied by his older brother, Arthur Jones, man."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (3:21):

Dana White reveals his interaction with Jon Jones after brother's passing

Dana White and Jon Jones have maintained a strong partnership as promoter and fighter for many years. When White learned about the passing of Jon’s older brother, Arthur Jones, he reached out to the former UFC heavyweight champion to offer his condolences.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC 320, a reporter asked White if he had spoken with Jon after receiving the unfortunate news. In response, the UFC CEO said:

"Yeah, I have talked to him [Jon] a few times. I mean, most of you probably interacted at one point or another with Arthur. He was such a great guy. And when somebody passes away like that in their sleep so young, not even 40 years old yet, it's brutal. I think that conversations I've had with Jon, I think he's handling it pretty well. You know, these things are never easy." [12:15 seconds of the press conference video]

