"You still haven't seen the best yet with Jon Jones" - 'Coach' Henry Cejudo reveals why Bones' age will not be a deterrent to his performance at heavyweight despite long lay-off

Henry Cejudo was full of praise for former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones last fought at UFC 247 against Dominick Reyes where he secured a close and controversial decision victory against 'The Devastator'. Following his win at UFC 247, 'Bones' relinquished his light heavyweight title to move up to the heavyweight division of the UFC. However, it has been almost three years and Jones is yet to grace the octagon again.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo recalled his experience while training with 'Bones'. 'Triple C' asserted that the former light heavyweight champ needed "time off" to work on his skills and explained how he helped the 35-year-old in mastering the different aspects of MMA.

Expressing his admiration for Jon Jones, Cejudo said:

"I have had the opportunity to actually coach Jon [Jones] where he's come to me on at least three separate occasions. And I could tell you right now Chael, you still haven't seen the best yet with Jon Jones. He needed that break, he needed that time off...and I just think that there's so many things that I was able to help Jon with. Fakes, feints, really understanding more of that distance game, the tactical sense."

'Triple C' continued:

"And just watching Jon just grow and really kind of fit in, you start to understand why this dude has wrapped so many wins in the UFC...There's still so much room for Jon to grow even at the age of 35."

You can check out Henry Cejudo give his opinion on Jones below:

Jon Jones is not the GOAT according to Nate Diaz

Jon Jones holds many illustrious records, including most title defenses, and the longest unbeaten streak in the light heavyweight division of the UFC. However, Nate Diaz is not ready to give the GOAT status to 'Bones'.

According to the Stockton native, the youngest ever champion of the promotion gets disqualified from GOAT status because of his history of steroid use.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Diaz said:

"If you do steroids, that's just completely - I mean, if you're caught, you're a f**ker. If you're doing it outloud, that's different, like 'Hey, we're all shooting steroids' and then whip everybody a** cause I'm willing to fight a f**ker on steroids. I don't give a f**k, but if you're doing it all on the high, let's all just talk about it."

Diaz continued:

"You do steroids, I'll smoke weed and let's get in there and squabble. I don't give a f**k, but you sneak steroids and then you're considered, you're out of the question. That whole legacy is gone and done with."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments on Jon Jones below:

