"I'm not hating on Kayla" - Henry Cejudo reveals why he's picking Cris Cyborg over Kayla Harrison in a potential fight

Henry Cejudo believes Cris Cyborg is a more well-rounded fighter than Kayla Harrison.

In the most recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo suggested that Cyborg's striking is a lot more dangerous than the PFL star's.

"If you don't allow Kayla Harrison to get close to you, she won't take you down. I do believe that Cris Cyborg's striking is a lot more dangerous than Kayla's. That's gonna be an interesting matchup but I'm leaning more now, I'm not hating on Kayla but just for the simple fact that the more well-rounded fighter right now, as of right now, it is Cris Cyborg. But, I believe those two girls have to get it on."

Henry Cejudo also said that the only competitor capable of beating Cyborg in her current form is Harrison.

" Yeah, Cris Cyborg, the only fight that really matters right now and it's for her legacy I mean they gotta give her higher competition and it's the one and only Kayla Harrison. As much as people are hyping Kayla Harrison, Kayla hasn't fought the top competition that Cris Cyborg has. As you can tell, she is working with uh you know Mr McKee and I know he's polishing up that wrestling. So, it's not even a judo thing, it's a wrestling thing."

Cris Cyborg is fresh off a win after defending the Bellator women's featherweight title for the third time against Sinead Kavanagh. Cyborg defeated Kavanagh via knockout in the first round of their Bellator 271 main event.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison is a two-time PFL women’s featherweight champion. After winning the 2021 PFL title last month, she is one of the most sought after free agents in the MMA world.

Kayla Harrison admits she wants to fight Cris Cyborg

Kayla Harrison was in attendance at Bellator 271 to witness Cris Cyborg retain her featherweight belt with another dominant victory.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Harrison admitted that Cyborg is one of the best in the game and no one can deny her greatness.

The two-time PFL women's featherweight champion has time and again mentioned her desire to be the greatest. According to her, beating an accomplished fighter like Cyborg would help her achieve her goals.

