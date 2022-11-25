Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the possible matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Alex Pereira, after 'Borz' called out 'Poatan' on Twitter. 'Triple C' stated that a move to middleweight would make sense for Chimaev, given his difficulty making the welterweight limit.

'Borz' last fought at UFC 279 and missed weight by over 8 lbs. He has fought at middleweight four times in his career and also made his debut in the UFC at 185 lbs.

Henry Cejudo believes that Chimaev's weight struggles are due to overtraining. The Chechen-born Swede has a notorious work ethic and has boasted about working out three to four times a day. According to Cejudo, Chimaev's training regimen is causing too much stress on his body, which contributes to his struggles to make weight.

'Triple C' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and gave his thoughts on the issue:

"I don't think Khamzat knows how to train. Not just not know how to train, I just think he trains too much. He needs to learn how to peak. 'Cause if you train that much and you're missing weight, your cortisols are too high, you're doing too much. Your body will eventually start breaking."

Watch the video below from 3:25:

Henry Cejudo also spoke about his own experience in moving up a weight class. He said that he came to a point where he couldn't finish anyone at flyweight. But once he moved to bantamweight, he felt much better and finished opponents more frequently.

Henry Cejudo tells Sean O'Malley to "sit pretty" and let him beat Aljamain Sterling before facing 'Sugar'

Henry Cejudo appears to be seriously considering coming out of retirement to fight Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight belt. 'Triple C' has been on the sidelines since 2020, and it seems that he may be gearing up to make a return.

During the UFC 280 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White also mentioned that Cejudo would be the most logical option for Aljamain Sterling's next fight.

Henry Cejudo recently posted a video on Twitter telling the new No.1-ranked UFC bantamweight to wait patiently while 'Triple C' fought Sterling. He then plans on defeating O'Malley in his first title defence. In the clip, Cejudo says:

"I think you [O'Malley] should sit pretty, wait for me to beat up Aljamain. And then me and you can have a little show... You wait for me to give Alja-S**t Stain the beatdown of his life and then you have next."

Watch the video below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



FULL 📽️: I don't know what's gotten into to me... but I actually agree with @SugaSeanMMA ! I give Alja-Sh*t Stain Stalling the beatdown of his life & you got next! Just sit pretty precious & you'll get your fight with the real champ.FULL 📽️: youtu.be/a9R2qlnMTfY powered by @jimmybars I don't know what's gotten into to me... but I actually agree with @SugaSeanMMA! I give Alja-Sh*t Stain Stalling the beatdown of his life & you got next! Just sit pretty precious & you'll get your fight with the real champ.FULL 📽️: youtu.be/a9R2qlnMTfY powered by @jimmybars https://t.co/FUjol684xu

Poll : 0 votes