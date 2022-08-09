"He's done for now" - Henry Cejudo says Conor McGregor still wanting to compete "says a lot about him" but thinks Irishman won't return for another year

Henry Cejudo believes fans will likely have to wait another year to see Conor McGregor return to the octagon.

'Notorious' is currently recovering from a serious leg injury he sustained last year in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. The freak leg break resulted in McGregor needing a metal rod to be inserted into his leg. The Irishman appears to have almost recovered but as of yet, there is no confirmed timeframe or opponent for his return.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo praised the 34-year-old for still having the desire to compete but ultimately believes it won't be for a while yet:

"I think he's [Conor McGregor] done for now. I think we may not see him for another year. He's going to get into the acting for now. When you've got all that money, you're gonna do everything. Let people miss you. Conor's having fun with this stuff... He doesn't have to fight anymore but the simple fact that he still wants to compete says a lot about him. He's a fighter."

Henry Cejudo announced earlier this year that he will be returning to the octagon. A former champ-champ, 'Triple C' has expressed his desire to fight for the 145lb title and become the first fighter to win the belt in three different divisions.

Michael Chandler admits it would be "foolish" to put all his hopes on fighting Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler's performance at UFC 274 will not only be remembered for his vicious KO over Tony Ferguson but also the electrifying octagon promo he cut afterwards.

'Iron' grabbed the microphone and demanded a fight with Conor McGregor, even offering to take the step up to 170lbs to accommodate the Irishman.

In a now deleted tweet, 'Notorious' congratulated Chandler on the win and confirmed it is a fight he would be interested in in the future.

The issue that Chandler now faces is whether or not he waits for the Irishman to return. In an interview with MMA Fighting, the former Bellator champ admitted it would be foolish for him to put all his time into fighting McGregor because nobody knows when or if he'll step back in the octagon:

"If there was a guaranteed, 'Hey, this fight is definitely happening,' I would have no problem waiting a couple of extra months, into January, February, even March of next year... There's rumors out there of him fighting Floyd Mayweather, there's rumors of him never coming back, there's rumors of him coming back by the end of the year. We don't know when Conor's coming back. So with that amount of uncertainty it would be really, I think, foolish to hitch your wagon to that fight itself."

