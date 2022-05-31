"They weren't really boxing" - Henry Cejudo says Gervonta Davis vs. 'Rolly' Romero was a "boring" fight

Former UFC dual champion Henry Cejudo has offered his take on the recently concluded boxing matchup between Gervonta Davis and Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. He asserted that their performances and the fight in itself failed to impress him.

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis recently featured in a fight against Rolando Romero, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. After a slow start, Davis managed to put Romero away in the sixth round, scoring a decisive KO in the sixth round.

While in conversation with The Schmo on the latest edition of Triple C and The Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo admitted that he was livid at the fact that he had to part with $80 to watch a fight that failed to capture his attention.

He further argued that he felt Romero was outperforming Davis over the course of the fight before he was knocked out for good. The victory allowed Davis to retain his lightweight title:

"I'll be honest with you, I thought it was a boring fight. But I thought 'Rolly' was winning the majority of the rounds. I thought it was boring Schmo. There was a lot of dancing, there wasn't real combinations, there wasn't, they weren't really boxing. There was too much fill for going into half of the fight. 'Rolly' was making a lot of mistakes and 'Tank' wasn't capitalizing on it. He was lunging in, he was overreacting to 'Tank's fakes and Tank wasn't, kind of, blasting through."

Henry Cejudo credits Conor McGregor for the popularity of the lightweight division

In the same interaction with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo offered his take on the most stacked division in the UFC. Although he argued in favor of the bantamweight division, his colleague, The Schmo, could not help but reason in favor of the 155-lbs division.

However, Cejudo asserted that it was Conor McGregor who had popularised the division in modern MMA. He warned The Schmo against confusing popularity with actual depth in the division:

"It's the most popular division. The Schmo let's not confuse popularity with actual depth of technique, tactics and, you know what I'm saying? Like the sport of mixed martial arts. Not even close man. Not even close. Like i said, man, 155-lbs, they owe that credit to [Conor McGregor]."

This came shortly after Cejudo sent McGregor a strong message, advising him on how to maintain distance during a fight. The duo have frequently gone back and forth, breaking down and debating fighting styles and techniques.

