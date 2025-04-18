Henry Cejudo shares honest feelings on "dangerous" Aaron Pico joining UFC featherweight division

Henry Cejudo recently made his feelings known on Aaron Pico joining the UFC's featherweight division and immediately targeting matchups with the top contenders. He noted that the former Bellator star could be a difficult matchup and believes he will achieve success.
Pico was recently introduced as the UFC's newest signing after a successful stint with PFL. He made his debut for the Scott Coker-led Bellator and after eight years as a pro, is eager to test himself against the top featherweights the MMA leader has to offer.
During his latest appearance on Pound 4 Pound, Cejudo told Pico that his skill set and elite background in boxing and wrestling could be an asset at 145 pounds.
'Triple C' mentioned that he believes the former Bellator star will pose a threat to the other contenders because of his ability to utilize his wrestling. He said:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"I'm not here to fu**ing glaze you, bro, but dude, you're a bad matchup for all of these dudes... You bring the hands and you bring the wrestling. The most problematic guys that can really give you problems is maybe Yair Rodriguez... But, I think there's something that you bring that's more dangerous than all these guys and it's called damn wrestling."
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:
Aaron Pico agrees with Henry Cejudo's assessment on how he matches up with UFC featherweights
Aaron Pico was in agreement with Henry Cejudo's assessment on how he matches up with the other top contenders in the UFC featherweight division.
During the aforementioned clip, Pico recalled his tendencies earlier in his career and mentioned that he has now found a great balance between striking and wrestling:
"I think so because what I think I've gotten so good at is being able to blend my combinations into shots. When I was younger, I was just all over the place mentally but now, I've had 18 fights, so I know what works for me, I know what doesn't. I'm just being blunt, I am a bad matchup for a lot of people. I'm only getting better."
Check out the full episode of Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman's podcast featuring Aaron Pico below: