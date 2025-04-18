Yair Rodriguez gets honest about Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight GOAT status, says he wants to face "new version" of 'The Great'

UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez recently shared his perspective on Alexander Volkanovski's divisional GOAT status. 'El Pantera' also expressed his desire to fight 'The Great' for the second time in his career.
At UFC 314, Volkanovski became a two-time featherweight champion by defeating Diego Lopes for the vacant belt.
Elsewhere on the card, Rodriguez defeated Patricio Pitbull, who made his UFC debut this past weekend. The 32-year-old Mexican, who suffered a TKO loss to Volkanovski at UFC 290, believes the champion has improved since their fight. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Rodriguez said:
"I also believe Volkanovski is one of the greatest of all time, and he has shown that. He has shown that for many years now, and I am happy to face this new Volkanovski, because he's also been doing some changes on his diet, you know? And I think he's motivated. I can't wait to face him, this new version of himself."
He continued:
"I think he's the GOAT of 145 [pounds]. At this moment, of course. He was the title holder for however many fights... When he fought Ilia Topuria, he wasn't coming from his best moment. He has gained more confidence after his last fight."
Check out Yair Rodriguez's comments below (8:30):
Ilia Topuria criticizes Yair Rodriguez's fighting style
Former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria does not appear to be a fan of Yair Rodriguez's fighting style. Holding a black belt in Taekwondo, the Mexican fighter follows a kick-heavy style in the octagon.
Despite being a tough opponent with powerful striking, 'El Pantera' has come up short against elite competitors in the UFC. Recently making his first appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the Georgian-Spanish fighter weighed in on Rodriguez's fighting style, stating:
"I'm not a big fan of [Rodriguez]. He's the type of guy that you don't even need to take him down. He goes to the ground by himself. He is very spectacular in the way he fights and the striking and the kicks he throws and all that. I'm not a big fan of him. I'm a fan of Volk and Max Holloway."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: