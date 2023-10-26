Henry Cejudo shares inside details on the exact moment when Jon Jones hurt himself in training and what played the biggest factor in the injury

Jon Jones' unfortunate withdrawal from his highly anticipated UFC 295 clash against former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has marked the second consecutive setback for the organization's pay-per-view main event.

While the UFC has demonstrated its ability to salvage these events with exciting replacement fights, it's clear that Jon Jones will take some time before returning to action.

Jones suffered a significant setback in his training just weeks before UFC 295, scheduled for November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. A torn pectoral muscle forced him to withdraw from the contest against Miocic. Consequently, rising contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will lock horns for the interim heavyweight championship.

Henry Cejudo, a constant presence in Jones' training camps during his transition to the heavyweight division, recently offered insights into the precise moment when Jones sustained his training injury and the primary factor contributing to this unfortunate setback. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cejudo stated:

"What can I say about this? The injury of the pectoral muscle is a serious injury. Jon Jones going in for a typical single leg and going after trying to grab his leg in that position... The injury that Jones went through, it's probably been in there for a very very long time. For him to an extension of the actual single leg and miss it or not grab it wasn't that crazy."

Cejudo added:

"Jones' body is not that 23-year-old kid that became the youngest light heavyweight champion in history... I will say this knowing that the trainers who trained him also trained me in physical training... He's doing everything right. I think the issue right now is age man."

Francis Ngannou expresses regret over Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic bout cancellation

Francis Ngannou shared his thoughts on the unfortunate news of Jon Jones' withdrawal from his UFC 295 title fight against Stipe Miocic due to a torn pectoral muscle.

Following the abrupt turn of events, Francis Ngannou, who is gearing up for a boxing bout against Tyson Fury, expressed his disappointment that the highly-anticipated fight between Jones and Miocic would not materialize.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Ngannou stated:

“Well, I think it’s sad news. It’s never good news when athletes get injured. Basically, in training. I hope he recovers well. I was very excited to watch that fight and see who was going to win that fight.”

