Henry Cejudo slams Conor McGregor, believes the Irishman should be at "Alcoholics Anonymous"

Henry Cejudo has slammed Conor McGregor and pointed to his apparently excessive alcohol consumption.

According to 'Triple C', McGregor must immediately get his life back in order. He suggested that the Irishman should undergo rehabilitation for what he deems to be excessive drinking.

During a recent episode of his podcast with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo took a dig at the former two-division UFC champion, saying that he tried "to fight Megan Fox" at the MTV VMAs. He also poked fun at the Irishman's sloppy first pitch ahead of the Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Minnesota Twins.

Cejudo further claimed that McGregor was "out of his mind" for calling out Alexander Volkanovski following the Australian's UFC 266 victory over Brian Ortega.

"There's nobody else cringier right now at this point or thirstier than Conor the McTapper McGregor. Did you see him throw at the first pitch? I mean, 50 cent would laugh at the pitch that he threw at the Cubs game. I mean this guy is trying to fight Megan Fox for crying out loud. He's out here calling Alexander Volkanovski, [saying] he wants to fight him, I mean he's just out of his mind. He really should be doing rehab and I am not talking about his damn ankle. I'm talking about the Alcoholics Anonymous. Conor McGregor, get your sh*t together."

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship where people who've been struggling with alcoholism help each other to get rid of their addiction. The solitary criteria for becoming a member is for a person to want to stop drinking.

Hip Hop Ties @HipHopTiesMedia Footage of Conor McGregor throwing his drink at MGK and Megan Fox at the MTV #VMAs .👀😳 Footage of Conor McGregor throwing his drink at MGK and Megan Fox at the MTV #VMAs.👀😳 https://t.co/YamamLTlEq

Henry Cejudo wants to create history by fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight strap

While he dubbed Conor McGregor crazy for calling out Alexander Volkanovski, Cejudo also wants a piece of the featherweight champ. The former flyweight and bantamweight champ revealed his plans to fight Volkanovski for the 145-pound title in Australia.

"The only thing that I asked from Alexander the average and Dana White, or should I say Dana bald, is give me the opportunity man, give me the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold three belts. That's right, I said three belts. You give me the opportunity, I will give him that human sacrifice in Australia, amongst all you people, I will make him bend the knee!"

Alexander Volkanovski issued a pretty emphatic response to Henry Cejudo's callout following his pay-per-view victory last weekend.

If the fight does come to fruition and Cejudo were to win, he would become the first fighter in UFC history to become a champion in three divisions.

