"Your whole team together don't even equal to my accolades" - Henry Cejudo slams Kai Kara-France for saying Deiveson Figueiredo's coaches "talk a lot"

Former multi-weight champion Henry Cejudo continues to light fires as his imminent return to the octagon looms.

The former flyweight and bantamweight champion has responded to Kai Kara-France after the Kiwi 125lber called out Deiveson Figueirdo's coaching team for talking too much.

'Triple C' has been coaching Figueiredo alongside Eric Albarracin at Fight Ready in recent times, helping the Brazilian regain the title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270 in January this year.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Kai Kara-France discussed his upcoming bout with Brandon Moreno at UFC 277. 'Don't Blink' believes that a win over the Mexican will put him next in line for a title shot against the 34-year-old Brazilian champion.

The 29-year-old flyweight contender, also firing shots at Cejudo, said:

"The division moves forward and me and Brandon get to square off. I thought Brandon [Moreno] won their last fight so in my eyes I am fighting the best guy. Once I get past Brandon, then I get Figgy [Figueiredo]. Then I can shut him and his coach up... They talk a lot. Henry Cejudo's talking a lot."

Catch Kara-France on The MMA Hour below:

Kai Kara-France's comments drew a response from the self proclaimed 'King of Cringe'. Taking to Twitter, Cejudo wrote:

"Kai Karen Krotch you wish I was thinking about you. Ps your whole team together don't even equal to my accolades."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo twitter.com/mmafighting/st… MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



Kara-France wants to fight Figueiredo next to "shut him and his coach up." #TheMMAHour



youtu.be/EoJQTu3xdbA @kaikarafrance tells @arielhelwani he had Brandon Moreno winning the third fight against Deiveson Figueiredo and he's facing "the best guy."Kara-France wants to fight Figueiredo next to "shut him and his coach up." .@kaikarafrance tells @arielhelwani he had Brandon Moreno winning the third fight against Deiveson Figueiredo and he's facing "the best guy."Kara-France wants to fight Figueiredo next to "shut him and his coach up." 😬 #TheMMAHour ▶️ youtu.be/EoJQTu3xdbA https://t.co/Q6A9EV2MBR Kai Karen Krotch you wish I was thinking about you. Ps your whole team together don’t even equal to my accolades. #bendtheknee Kai Karen Krotch you wish I was thinking about you. Ps your whole team together don’t even equal to my accolades. #bendtheknee twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Henry Cejudo revealed that he doesn't believe the New Zealander's coaching team has nearly as many accolades as he does himself.

'Triple C' won a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in wrestling (55kg). He has also held both the flyweight and bantamweight championships simultaneously. Cejudo successfully defended each belt once before retiring from the octagon in 2020.

The 35-year-old re-entered the USADA testing pool earlier this year and is expected to make his octagon return before the end of 2022.

Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling exchange heated words on social media

It seems as though Henry Cejudo has an opinion on everybody. Now known for his 'Triple C' persona, which includes bold claims and smack-talk, the former champion turned his attention once again to current bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling.

'Funk Master' recently revealed a list of fighters he believes pose the biggest threat to his title reign. Henry Cejudo didn't make the list, which triggered a response from 'The Messenger'.

"Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little h*e @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite"

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little hoe @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little hoe @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite https://t.co/UGQ8XFHpAq

'Aljo' responded:

"Lol don’t get your speedos in a bunch cupcake. Ask the media why they didn’t add the parts of me accepting a fight with you too. But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket 'Mr. Timeout, I need a break!'"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA



But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket “Mr. Timeout, I need a break!” Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little hoe @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite Since I told this man what I would do to him on the sit down with @dc_mma he stopped bringing my name up. You a smart little hoe @funkmasterMMA relish and cherish my belt. Two of those so called legends lasted one round and the other two. @danawhite https://t.co/UGQ8XFHpAq Lol don’t get your speedos in a bunch cupcake. Ask the media why they didn’t add the parts of me accepting a fight with you too.But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket “Mr. Timeout, I need a break!” twitter.com/HenryCejudo/st… Lol don’t get your speedos in a bunch cupcake. Ask the media why they didn’t add the parts of me accepting a fight with you too.But then again, you’re not even in the players bracket “Mr. Timeout, I need a break!” twitter.com/HenryCejudo/st…

While a future fight between the two cannot be ruled out, Sterling's recent appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast suggested the 32-year-old is interested in fighting T.J. Dillawshaw or Jose Aldo next.

Cejudo continues to call out multiple fighters on social media and it seems only a matter of time before an opponent for the returning former champ-champ is announced.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far