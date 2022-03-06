The underdog in that fight would be Islam - Henry Cejudo talks about potential Islam Makhachev vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight at welterweight

During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Henry Cejudo made a claim regarding Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev. Cejudo believes Makhachev would be the underdog if he were to fight Chimaev at welterweight.

Both fighters have been on a tear through their respective divisions since joining the promotion. The pair are fast approaching a title and could be just one win away from a shot at UFC gold.

After 'The Schmo' hyped up a potential fight between the Russian-born grapplers, Henry Cejudo quickly shut it down, claiming the weight advantage would work in the favor of the Chechen-born Swede:

"Chimaev's probably more experienced in wrestling and his top control is just about as good as Islam's. So, I think the underdog in that fight would actually be Islam, as good as he is."

Refusing to pick a winner, Cejudo insisted that if the meeting did take place, grappling would play a big part in the fight:

"They're both friends of mine, but just for the simple fact that the size will make a difference when stylistically the matchup's not like that. This would be a fight that would be very much neutralized, it would be a wrestling match, pretty much."

As stated by 'The Schmo' on the podcast, Islam Makhachev likes the thought of moving up in weight if he is to capture the lightweight strap.

Watch Cejudo and 'The Schmo' talk about the potential matchup below (5:45):

Double-champ status for Islam Makhachev?

As he continues to dominate those who get in his way in the lightweight division, Islam Makhachev is still being left out of the title picture.

His first-round demolition of Bobby Green was thought to be enough to earn Makhachev a shot at the 155 lb title, but that hasn't been the case.

UFC president Dana White has suggested that the Dagestani star might have to fight Beneil Dariush next. White made the claim after Makhachev's team allegedly turned down a short-notice fight with Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272.

If he does move up in weight, Islam Makhachev can pick from a handful of top contenders who are all well-versed in grappling.

Current welterweight king Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington, and the aforementioned Khamzat Chimaev could all prove to be tough outings for the 30-year-old.

