"I would go just straight to Conor" - Henry Cejudo wants Charles Oliveira to allow Conor McGregor to 'cut in line' and fight him in a title bout

After Charles Oliveira's spectacular win over Dustin Poirier, Henry Cejudo believes that the champion's best option would be to allow Conor McGregor to cut in line and fight him in his second title defense.

During a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo explained how a title fight with the Irish megastar would be the best matchup for Oliveira despite the losses McGregor has suffered in his last two UFC appearances. Here's what Cejudo said:

"There's so many options. He could fight Nate Diaz, I don't know. I just want to talk about the chess. What are they going to do, you know what I'm saying? Because if I was in Charles Oliveira's point and knowing how much money you could make, I would just go straight to Conor. I would sell that fight. I would ask for him on his return and they would give it to him because the champ, especially for what he's done in the sport with the most submissions in the UFC history, you're able to make a lot of money. But that's just me speaking if I was in his shoes. But he is going to fight Justin Gaethje next. But I would let Conor McGregor cut in line and he'd make a big payday and knock him out senseless."

You can watch the full episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show below:

Prior to Oliveira's win at UFC 269, Henry Cejudo had stated that McGregor's star power could easily land him a title shot once he makes his return in 2022. The Olympic gold medalist had also said that the champion at the time would probably agree to the McGregor fight considering how lucrative it would be. Here's what Cejudo said:

"He [McGregor] is the cash cow and the blue-eyed devil. He is going to sneak in there. Whoever gets the belt will also have a say and they will want that payday. If Conor is healthy, it really could happen."

You can watch Henry Cejudo talk about a potential title fight for McGregor below:

Henry Cejudo eyes a fight with Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo seems determined to capture a third UFC title at the expense of reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. After Volkanovski's impressive performance against Brian Ortega at UFC 266, Cejudo tagged UFC President Dana White in a tweet and said that he would "take Alexander the Average’s soul."

Henry Cejudo (16-2) retired from the sport after securing a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back on May 9th, 2020. The former two-division champion has called out Volkanovski several times since going into retirement, but Dana White hasn't shown any interest in putting that fight together.

Edited by Genci Papraniku