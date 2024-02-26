Henry Cejudo wants to end eight-year-old feud with former champion at UFC 306

Henry Cejudo is looking to restate an eight-year-old feud by taking on a former flyweight champion at UFC 306 later this year.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, 'Triple C' called out Brandon Moreno to face him at Noche UFC Noche at the Las Vegas Sphere in September, saying:

"Brandon Moreno - the Mexican American vs. the true Mexican, and they come together and they do a five-round showdown at the Sphere in Las Vegas for Mexcian Independence Day. I like it!"

For context, while Cejudo and 'The Assassin Baby' were once friends, they had a falling out on 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) 24 after 'Triple C', who was one of the coaches on the show, picked Alexandre Pantoja over Moreno to join his team.

Notably, while Cejudo was contemplating retirement after his split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, 'The Assassin Baby' issued a call-out to the former two-division champion, hinting that they should squash their beef in the octagon.

Hence, Cejudo renewed his compatriot's old challenge during his callout, saying:

"I think that any way we should settle it. Enough talk and enough cringe and enough antics and enough all of that. The only way to get it on Brandon Moreno is I accept your challenge. Let's do it on Mexican Independance Day."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (14:05):

UFC 306 is scheduled for Sept. 14, coinciding with the Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

When Henry Cejudo explained his feud with Brandon Moreno

Following Brandon Moreno's call-out of Henry Cejudo after UFC 288, the media probed 'Triple C' about what went wrong between him and 'The Assassin Baby'.

According to the 37-year-old, a miscalculation on his part at TUF 24 drove a wedge between them. Speaking at the post-fight press conference at UFC 288, he said:

"We were friends at one point. He even lived with me for a minute, and [I] got him on 'The Ultimate Fighter' show. That didn't work out. We tried to pick him second. Due to how the stats work on the teams and stuff, he ended up on the other team. He ended up training with Joseph Benavidez, and we just became unfriends, but we were close at one point."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (0:49):