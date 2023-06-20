"Here we go again" - Fans riled up as 'evil Khabib' Khamzat Chimaev and 'good Conor' Ian Garry recreate photo of bitter rivals

Khamzat Chimaev and Ian Garry recreated a photo that looked eerily similar to the infamous Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov photo.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a cordial relationship back in 2014 and had friendly exchanges on Twitter. Following his impressive victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 178, Nurmagomedov took a picture with the Irishman and posted it on Twitter. When fans saw Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev taking a photo together, it reminded them of the same photo:

"Ah s**t, here we go again"

Another asked whether this means 'good Conor', aka, Ian Garry would win in a possible fight:

"This means good Conor wins?"

One user claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was actually once a Conor McGregor fanboy:

"Actually Khabib was a fanboy of McGregor"

Another user stated that if the pair fought, it would be a fun fight to watch:

"This will be such a fun fight"

One user came up with a bold prediction to a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Ian Garry:

"Borz sleeps Gary in 30 seconds"

Khamzat Chimaev says he is ready to fight at UFC Paris or UFC Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev has not fought in the octagon since September 2022. This long absence can be accounted to multiple things such as injuries, and not being able to find opponents to fight him. The Swedish Mixed Martial Artist has had enough of looking on from the sidelines and is looking to fight someone as soon as possible. He tweeted out saying:

"I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc"

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc I am ready to fight in paris ready to fight after in abu dhabi let me smash somebody @ufc

He has a number of opponents lined up for him from Jared Cannonier to Marvin Vettori. Cannonier is ready to fight 'Borz' if it guarantees him a title shot, the American is looking to fight for the title, not for entertainment. Vettori, on the other hand, said he is not scared of Chimaev and he has never turned down a fight so he would not mind fighting the Swede either.

