Terrance McKinney shares throwback post to friendly Twitter exchange between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Terrance McKinney recently shared a throwback post of a friendly interaction between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on his Twitter account. McGregor and Nurmagomedov were cordial to each other in their interactions on Twitter in 2014. They even talked about exchanging shirts and training together.

One of the most toxic rivalries to take place in the sport of MMA is the one between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lead-up to their fight was just as controversial as the aftermath. The animosity between the two fighters reached its peak in April 2018. Nurmagomedov and his teammates cornered Artem Lobov, a friend and training partner of McGregor.

Conor McGregor arrived at the Barclays Center with his crew just two days later. They saw Nurmagomedov and his manager on a bus with other fighters.

Watch the video below to see McGregor attack the bus Nurmagomedov was on:

McGregor threw a dolly that broke the window, which resulted in two fighters sustaining injuries from broken glass. McGregor was arrested later that day and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

The Irishman was officially stripped of his second title when Nurmagomedov won his fight against Al Iaquinta. 'The Eagle' was declared the undisputed 155-pound champion.

The UFC announced a fight between the two stars at UFC 229 on 6th October, 2018. 'The Eagle' went on to win in the fourth round against 'The Notorious' via submission. In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Nurmagomedov infamously jumped over the cage into McGregor's corner to attack Dillon Danis.

The never-ending rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov haven't stopped going back and forth at each other despite fighting in the octagon almost three years ago.

Watch McGregor slam Nurmagomedov for his controversial remarks below:

'The Notorious' recently lashed out at Nurmagomedov for the remarks he made about Jose Aldo. He also posted a meme that mocked Nurmagomedov for his controversial remarks on ring girls in the sport of MMA:

Also Read

"Another press conference, what's he [Nurmagomedov] even doing? More talking? Then disrespecting Aldo? Little fool of a thing. I'm sick of these little fools mouthing about people," said McGregor on his Instagram live session.

From Conor McGregor to Paddy Pimblett, follow our extensive MMA coverage right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham