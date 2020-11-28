Here's what Anthony Smith told UFC boss Dana White when he was asked to main event Vegas 15

Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark is now the main attraction on UFC Vegas 15, on November 28th. The bout, initially scheduled as the second last of the night preceding the main fight between UFC heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis, has been upgraded since the principal duel was cancelled over 'Razor' Blaydes testing positive for COVID-19.

The fight, which was scheduled to have three rounds, has now been restructured for five with both fighters' endorsement, even though they were given extremely short notice for making the decision.

This will be Clark's first main event of his UFC career. Smith, meanwhile, is a main event veteran. This is the seventh main event of his career.

When the UFC approached Clark regarding the fight change for the main event, he was straightforward on his answer, saying he preferred the fight to have five rounds.

"Smith vs. Clark will now be a five-round main event. Clark told me UFC asked what he wanted, and he said he preferred five rounds. He wants to win a title someday and sees this as a good chance to get a five-round fight."

Both fighters have things to prove during this enhanced battle. While Clark (12-4) dreams of higher bills and potentially fighting for a belt one day, Smith (33-16) wants to return to his good form after a disastrous run of three straight losses since initially being defeated by Jon 'Bones' Jones on UFC 235.

Smith has told ESPN's Brett Okamoto that he sent a text directly to Dana White also asking for the fight to be prolonged to five rounds.

"Anthony Smith told me when he was asked to main event, he texted Dana White directly to say he wanted it to be five rounds. Said a big part of that is for the fans, main event should be five rounds. So, both guys say they preferred five, even though they trained for three."

UFC Vegas 15 main event Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis is now cancelled

Curtis Blaydes, who has recently voiced his intention of fighting for the UFC heavyweight belt, besides being linked to a possible bout with Jon Jones, was going to face Derrick Lewis on November 28th. The fight has now been cancelled after Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19.

If Blaydes had won this fight, it was expected by many that he would be rewarded with a shot at the division's belt. Whether the title will still be sitting with the current holder, Stipe Miocic, or with challenger Francis Ngannou, by the time Blaydes gets a shot at the belt is yet to be known.