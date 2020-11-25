UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes isn't fighting Jon Jones for money: 'I can fight a bum for $200k'

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes is asking for more money than what is currently being proposed to face Jon 'Bones' Jones. About to enter the octagon as the main event in UFC Vegas 15 this weekend, Blaydes thinks his current contract doesn't reflect being put against someone like Jones.

"I would need a bunch more money," Curtis Blaydes said in an interview to Heavy.

According to Blaydes, he gets paid $100,000 only to fight any opponent and an extra $100,000 if he wins the fight. But that would not be enough if he was to face Jones.

"We're talking about money. I'm not going to fight Jon Jones for 200k, that's ridiculous. I think that a lot of people forget that we get paid what we get paid regardless of who the opponent is. So I don't need to fight Jon Jones to make my 200k. I can fight a bum and make 200k. If I fight Jon Jones, I want that money."

Although Blaydes thinks the presence of Jones is good for the division, he doesn't think it's fair to fight someone as good as Jones for the same money.

"I'm not doing it for 100 and 100," Blaydes said. "Everyone thinks I don't want to fight Jon, but I don't have a problem fighting Jon, it's just not on my current pay scale. You don't fight a GOAT for 100 grand," Blaydes argued. "I would need a new contract for that fight for sure."

The call for a pay raise comes after an unsatisfied reaction from Dana White towards Blaydes' last exhibition where, despite defeating Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision, the UFC boss had the impression he could have finished the fight earlier.

Curtis Blaydes wants a shot for the UFC heavyweight title

Blaydes is likely to be the second contender for the UFC heavyweight title at the moment, just after Francis Ngannou. If he wins his next fight against Derrick Lewis, it is expected that Blaydes would have a shot for the belt, with Alistair Overeem watching closely.

"I know I'm not going to get the immediate title shot because I know Ngannou has earned that, and I'm not going to be disrespectful, but I feel like I should get the winner of Ngannou vs Miocic."

But it is not only the money that bothers Blaydes on the discussion about a possible fight against Jones. For Blaydes, things are very simple: if he wins the next fight, he should run for the title.

"No, I'm not (fighting Jones). If I win this fight (with Lewis), I want the title shot. I'm not going to be cannon fodder to build up someone else. I've already built up myself, and I feel like I've earned that. I feel like I don't have to take that fight if I don't need it. That's a title fight. I'm not fighting Jon Jones to prove that I deserve a heavyweight title shot, that's ridiculous," Blaydes said.

Whatever happens next is a mystery in the UFC heavyweight division, with a ton of different possibilities ready to unfold, Blaydes prefers to keep only things he can control on his thoughts.

"I'll be ready," Blaydes said. "I'll be waiting."