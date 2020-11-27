Here's the new main event for Vegas 15 after UFC cancelled Derrick Lewis vs Curtis Blaydes

UFC Vegas 15 main card event Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis has been canceled. Ariel Helwani and other sources have reported that the UFC heavyweight title contender Blaydes has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis — tomorrow night's UFC main event — has been canceled, per multiple sources. Blaydes has tested positive for COVID. The promotion is hoping to reschedule the fight in December, sources say, though that isn't a done deal just yet," ESPN's Helwani reported in a tweet.

Other sources have already reported that Anthony Clark vs. Devin Smith will serve as the substitute for the night's principal fight. The original headliner between Blaydes and Lewis is likely to be rescheduled for later in December.

"I'm told that Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark is your new main event for #UFCVegas15. It will be scheduled for five rounds," stated Aaron Bronsteter from the Canadian TNS media group.

Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark is the new main fight of the night in UFC Vegas 15

According to multiple sources, the two UFC light heavyweight fighters have been called in the last minute struggle to save the event and have accepted the request. Sources say the fight will be rescheduled for five rounds instead of only three.

With the UFC since 2013, 32-year-old Anthony Smith has a professional MMA record of 33 wins and 16 losses. In contrast, Devin Clark joined the promotion in 2016 and has 12 wins and four losses during his mixed martial arts career.

The two fighters are keen to prove they deserve the new attention their fight will receive. Although Smith has lost three of his last four fights, Clark knows the seasoned fighter still can offer danger, and he is up for the challenge.

"We take fights. I don't like to turn down fights, so we got Shamil Gamzatov, and we were definitely getting prepared for that, ready to beat him and move on, and that didn't happen, and then we got Anthony Smith. We're like, 'Holy shit, really? OK cool. Let's go.' We've been ready for this, and we've been waiting for a good opportunity like this to move up," said Clark ahead of the fight.

UFC Vegas 15 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Saturday 28.