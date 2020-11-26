UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith's approach to Devin Clark fight: 'It depends on how I feel when I wake up that day'

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith is planning on playing it by the ear as he takes on Devin Clark at UFC Vegas 15 this weekend.

Anthony Smith is back this weekend against Devin Clark. Can Lionheart end his 2 fight skid? 🤔 #UFCVegas15 pic.twitter.com/uEaLfm1L6b — MMA On Point (@OnPointMMA) November 24, 2020

Anthony Smith is a former number one contender for the light heavyweight crown and fought Jon Jones at UFC 235, losing the fight via unanimous decision.

‘Lionheart’ spoke to the media recently and discussed his upcoming bout against Clark. When asked whether having ‘big fight’ experience will provide him with an advantage against Clark, Smith replied:

“Yeah, I do. I think my biggest advantage is knowing Devin’s game. The problem with me for everyone else is that I’m unpredictable. You never know what I’m gonna do. Sometimes I’m going out there to grapple, sometimes I want to strike. To be a hundred percent honest with you it depends on how I feel when I wake up that day. And I just go with the flow.”

“Devin’s very predictable, we all know what he has to do, as much respect as I have for him and as cool as the story of him and his dad is ….. I don’t think that there exists a world where Devin stands with me for 15 minutes and survives.”

While Clark is walking in with two back-to-back wins, Anthony Smith will try and avoid a third consecutive loss in the Octagon.

The two fighters will take on each other as part of a decent card which is headlined by a fight between heavyweight contenders, Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes.

Advertisement

Anthony Smith’s light heavyweight journey at a glance.

Anthony Smith moved up a weight division to light heavyweight in 2018 after fighting at middleweight for more than a decade.

He won his first three fights via stoppages which included two first-round knockouts of former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua.

He would then go on and finish Volkan Oezdemir via submission earning a title shot.

After his loss to Jones, he defeated another former number one contender in Alexander Gustafsson, finishing the Swede via submission in the 4th round.

However, 2020 has not been kind to Anthony Smith as he has lost both his bouts in the calendar year against Glover Teixeira and Aleksander Rakic.

He would be hoping to turn his fortunes with a win against Clark.