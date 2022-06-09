Hey Khabieber, you done with your world tour yet? - Tony Ferguson dares Khabib Nurmagomedov to "man up" and face him at TUF

The rivalry between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov will likely continue until eternity. In his latest dig, Ferguson urged 'The Eagle' to "man up" and face him as a rival coach on The Ultimate Fighter.

'El Cucuy' also enquired when Nurmagomedov would be ending his world tour, taking a dig at the Dagestani's recent engagements with his promotion Eagle FC. Additionally, Ferguson jibed at the former lightweight champion's weight gain, challenging him to a pie-eating contest.

Referring to Nurmagomedov's unblemished record, Ferguson alluded to the fact that he would make it 29-1. The 38-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"Hey Khabieber @TeamKhabib You Done W/ Your World Tour Yet? Bout’ Time Ya Man Up And Face A Real Coaches Challenge How Bout A Pie Eating Contest Fatty *nom nom nom nom* # TUF Times Time to Make Some Real Noise Buddy Foo Foo 29 - 1 I Win- Thee Champ -CSO-"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also expressed interest in featuring as a rival coach against Tony Ferguson on The Ultimate Fighter. 'The Eagle' believes he and Ferguson can provide much-needed content to the UFC as the promotion goes through a dearth of superstars.

Dana White hopes Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson 'get p**sed off enough' to fight each other

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was one of the most anticipated matchups in the history of the sport that never came to fruition despite multiple attempts. With Nurmagomedov's retirement from the sport in 2020, chances of the two locking horns are pretty much nil.

But UFC president Dana White remains hopeful, as he was regarding Nurmagomedov's return to the octagon. White recently said that he would definitely consider putting 'The Eagle' against 'El Cucuy' as a rival TUF coach. The UFC honcho is also hopeful about the rivalry escalating to a point where the two want to fight each other. The 52-year-old recently said on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show:

"I’ll consider it … I will absolutely entertain that idea. [Laughs] Hopefully, they’ll get p**sed off enough at each other that they’ll actually want to fight.”

Catch White's interview on The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show below:

