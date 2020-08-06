UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov is tired of proving himself worthy of being a legit title contender for the featherweight title and has now demanded that the UFC grants him an immediate title shot against reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Zabit Magomesharipov is currently on an impressive 14-fight win streak in professional MMA and the Dagestani fighter is also undefeated inside the Octagon with a perfect 6-0 record which includes back-to-back wins over top contenders Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar.

Zabit Magomedsharipov was scheduled to face Yair Rodriguez to determine the next contender at 145lbs later this month, but Rodriguez had to pull out due to injury as the promotion is now left scurrying to find a replacement opponent for Zabit Magomedsharipov. Calvin Kattar has volunteered to step in on short notice in a rematch against the Russian.

However, it now seems that Zabit Magomedsharipov is done playing the waiting game as he has made it very clear that he isn't interested in fighting anyone else apart from the Volkanovski next. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zabit Magomedsharipov demanded that the UFC gives him the title shot he believes he thoroughly deserves.

“Hey ufc stop playing games with me! Give me a title shot! How long should I wait until you do what you promised? Before UFC 249 in April, I waited first for Rodriguez, then Ortega, then Zombie. Within a month, you changed 3-4 opponents for me, as a result, you did not organize any of the fights and told me to wait for Max and Volkanovski’s rematch, so I could fight for the title with the winner of their fight later. The rematch is long gone, let’s see how you keep your word! I deserve to fight for the title and I can take that belt.”

It seems unlikely that Volkanovski will make a quick turnaround after his recent five-round war with former champ Max Holloway at UFC 251 last month so it will be interesting to see how the promotion handles this situation.