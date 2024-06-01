"Hiding their sunken eyes" - Fans react as Michael Chandler takes a dig at fighters wearing sunglasses at UFC 302 weigh-ins

Michael Chandler recently took a swipe at the main event fighters sporting sunglasses during the official weigh-ins for UFC 302. The upcoming pay-per-view event is set to take place this Saturday (June 1) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, headlined by a lightweight title bout between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Trending

The official weigh-ins for UFC 302 were held at the UFC host hotel in Newark on Friday, May 31. Poirier was the first fighter to step on the scale, registering a precise 155 pounds. Similarly, Makhachev tipped the scale at 155 pounds, the maximum limit permitted for their lightweight title clash.

However, the standout moment of the weigh-in event was both Makhachev and Poirier stepping on the scales while wearing sunglasses, prompting 'Iron' to make a pointed remark about it.

Chandler turned to X and poked fun at the UFC 302 main event fighters:

"These guys and their sunglasses on the scale…the hell are we doing here? You’re inside and in your underwear, dude."

Check out Michael Chandler's post below:

Expand Tweet

Fans responded to Chandler's remarks with an array of reactions.

One fan suggested that fighters wore sunglasses to conceal their tired eyes:

"Hiding their sunken eyes."

Another echoed similar sentiments:

"Isn't it to mask the weight-cut drained face?"

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @MikeChandlerMMA on X

Chandler is preparing to face off against his rival coach from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Conor McGregor, in the main event of UFC 303. The highly anticipated showdown is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29.

Michael Chandler predicts Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 302 clash

Michael Chandler recently offered his prediction for the lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

'Iron' had previously faced off against Poirier in the octagon at UFC 281 in November 2022. Despite suffering a defeat via third-round submission, he believes that the former interim 155-pound champion often succumbs to takedowns. Chandler asserts that Makhachev will exploit Poirier's vulnerability in their bout.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chandler conveyed his belief that Makhachev's relentless grappling pressure will overwhelm Poirier:

"Honestly, Dustin concedes the takedown a lot. He was taken down in numerous fights. He’s not a hard guy to take down. I think he just fights in a way where he’s very punch-heavy, and when the shot comes in, he kind of just concedes to it, and he feels like he’s going to scramble out of it. You’re not going to be able to do that against Islam."

Chandler added:

"Islam is a human wrecking ball, blanket on top of you too. It will be interesting. Obviously, Dustin and I have some history, but I love that he got the title shot."