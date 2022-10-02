Hilarious Wikipedia edit shows Mark Zuckerberg's name under 'Attendance' for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

Humorous news regarding UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan came to light as someone edited the event's Wikipedia page to show only billionaire Mark Zuckerberg's name under the 'Attendance' section.

See a picture of the edited UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan Wikipedia page below:

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan's Wikipedia's page edited to poke fun at Mark Zuckerberg.

The edit came after Zuckerberg was seen in attendance for UFC Vegas 61 with his wife. Dana White and the UFC had earlier announced that the UFC Apex Facility will be closed off to media personnel and fans on Oct. 1.

Although no official reason was given, rumors started flying that it had something to do with the Meta CEO.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani delved into the issue and shared his thoughts on the logic behind the decision:

"I was told that it had to do something with Mark Zuckerberg. Now, is he renting it out just for him? ... Are they renting it out to do something? Some sort of metaverse event?... We'll see.

"Maybe that's why Dana White was being coy about it. You know when he has an announcement to make, you know, when he has something up his sleeve, he doesn't just like to blurt it out."

UFC president Dana White denied the rumors, saying Zuckerberg had not rented out the Apex facility for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan.

But the billionaire's appearance at the event appears to be in contradicition with White's words.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan ends with a decision victory for 'Fury'

The main event of UFC Vegas 61 featured a five-round strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan. The fight lasted the entire 25 minutes and ended with 'Fury' getting her hand raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 47-47 in favor of the 33-year-old.

In the co-main event, Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo went toe-to-toe in a welterweight clash. Brown edged out a unanimous decision victory with a 29-28 score on the three judges' scorecards.

Raoni Barcelos dominated Trevin Jones for the majority of their 15-minute fight and cruised to a one-sided decision victory. The judges' scores read 30-25, 30-27 and 30-27.

Sodiq Yusuff made quick work of Don Shainis and forced him into submission with a guillotine choke just 30 seconds into the fight.

A bout between Mike Davis and Viacheslav Borshchev started off the event. Davis scored an impressive decision victory with scores of 29-28, 30-26 and 30-26.

