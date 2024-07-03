"Hiroba Minowa is a force on the ground" - Joshua Pacio believes Minowa's grappling prowess spells danger for Jeremy Miado

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio backs Jeremy Miado to return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 23. However, the Lions Nation MMA athlete warns his countryman that he cannot turn off even for a split second against Hiroba Minowa's world-class IQ on the canvas.

The strawweight warriors go toe-to-toe inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 5.

Pacio, of course, knows Minowa will come prepared in all areas as he always does. He, however, believes Jeremy Miado must up his craft on the canvas, given the Japanese fighter's strength in that department.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Passion' said:

"Hiroba Minowa is a force on the ground, making him a daunting opponent to contend with once he establishes his grappling game."

Both martial artists are in search of a bounce-back win after coming out short in their last three appearances.

Jeremy Miado went down to Mansur Malachiev, Lito Adiwang, and Keito Yamakita, leaving him without a win since his impressive third-round TKO against Danial Williams in October 2022.

Minowa, on the other hand, has endured a similar run, albeit against much tougher opposition – Jarred Brooks, Gustavo Balart, and Bokang Masunyane. He last got his hand raised against former divisional king Alex Silva of Brazil.

Given the stakes, both men should leave it all on the line to return to winning ways inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Jeremy Miado believes he has the perfect plan in place to beat Minowa

For where he lacks in the grappling department, the T-Rex MMA and Southside MMA athlete makes up for it with his world-class knockout power.

All of his wins inside the ONE Circle, after all, have come by knockout. And he believes that will go on to be the decider once more when he squares off against the No.4-ranked contender.

Jeremy Miado, in a past interview with ONE Championship, said:

"I'll have full confidence and I won't limit my striking game this time. At the end of the day, my best defense is my offense, so I'll focus on that."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 23 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, July 5.

