Hiroki Akimoto wants an interim title bout if Jonathan Haggerty won't be able to defend kickboxing belt this year

Hiroki Akimoto isn't against potentially fighting for an interim ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title later this year.

Akimoto last fought in November 2022 when Petchtanong dethroned him of his bantamweight kickboxing throne with a split decision. A year and a half later, the Japanese superstar returns on Friday at ONE Fight Night 22 for a number-one contender matchup against Wei Rui.

It's no secret that two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty has plenty of options for other super-fights. Therefore, 'The General' may not have an opportunity to defend his bantamweight kickboxing world title after securing the vacant throne against Fabricio Andrade in November 2023.

Hypothetically, if Akimoto defeats Wei and ONE doesn't want to wait for Haggerty, they could implement an interim strap. The Japanese former world champion had this to say about the potential situation during an interview with Sportskeeda:

"I haven't really thought about the interim title. But like you said, it could be hard for Jonathan Haggerty to defend the title this year. If the interim title is going to happen, I just need to get back to training."

ONE Fight Night 22, including Akimoto vs Wei, goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, May 3. The event featuring various action-packed matchups can be seen live and for free in US primetime by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Hiroki Akimoto's entire interview with Sportskeeda below:

Why would Jonathan Haggerty not defend kickboxing title against Hiroki Akimoto or Wei Rui this year?

Jonathan Haggerty's next fight will be a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title defense against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek. The highly-anticipated matchup is scheduled for September 5 at ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado.

Depending on the outcome, a super-fight like Haggerty vs Superlek could lead to an immediate rematch. Meanwhile, 'The General' has other potential must-see matchups in the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, including a rematch against ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang.

Therefore, a rematch against Superlek or Rodtang could be the last fight that Haggerty could make happen in 2024. Assuming the hypothetical situations play out, Hiroki Akimoto or Wei Rui might have to fight for an interim bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Tickets for ONE 168 in Denver, Colorado, can be found here.