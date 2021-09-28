"His accountant told him how much he has to pay in taxes" - Jake Paul reacts to Tyron Woodley getting the promised tattoo

Jake Paul has reacted to Tyron Woodley fulfilling his side of their pre-fight bet. The former UFC welterweight champion had the words 'I Love Jake Paul' tattooed on his finger.

Following Jake Paul's decision victory over Woodley at a recent Showtime boxing event, Paul agreed to a rematch on the condition that Woodley get the tattoo.

Today, 'The Chosen One' posted a picture showing off his new ink, with the agreed upon phrase now spelled out on his middle finger. He paired the image with the following caption:

"I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul #ManOfMyWord. WHERE YOU AT!?"

Jake Paul has since reacted with an Instagram story, stating:

"1. Tyron got the wire from the fight 2. Tyron bought a used Bentley 3. Tyron got on a call with his accountant 4. His accountant told him how much he has to pay in taxes 5. Tyron got the tattoo"

It remains to be seen whether Jake Paul will actually accept the fight or not, but this could be his first step in promoting the rematch.

How did Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul's first boxing match play out?

When Jake Paul faced off against Tyron Woodley, he was taken to the distance for the first time in his professional boxing career. He had previously knocked out all of his other opponents, finishing them in either the first or second round. In fact, out of the two men, it was Jake Paul who came closer to being finished. A heavy shot from Woodley sent 'The Problem Child' into the ropes during the bout.

However, Woodley's lack of activity saw him outpointed, with Jake Paul managing to remain composed despite getting clipped. The post-fight interview saw Woodley call for an immediate rematch. Jake Paul agreed to run it back if the tattoo bet was honored.

Woodley recently reposted a clip of the two men shaking hands to confirm the deal.

