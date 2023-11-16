"His b*llocks have shriveled up..." - Tyson Fury goes off at Oleksandr Usyk after a cheeky taunt from promoter Alex Krassyuk

Tyson Fury went off on Oleksandr Usyk during their first press conference.

On February 17, 2024, a historical boxing match will be held in Saudi Arabia as Fury and Usyk square off for the undisputed heavyweight throne. Ahead of their blockbuster fighter, the world-class boxers joined their managers and promoters for their first press conference.

Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, got Fury fired up by thanking him for accepting the fight so the Ukranian heavyweight could become an undisputed champion. ‘The Gypsy King’ responded by saying this to Krassyuk and Usyk:

“Yous are all dossers. He’s getting knocked out, and yous two are gonna be working for me carrying me bag slings. Remember that, remember I said it on this stage…I’m gonna bust him, sausage, ugly little man, rabbit. Run rabbit, run rabbit, run run run.”

Fury continued by further threatening Usyk:

“You know what’s coming. You’re getting smashed to pieces, sausage. You’re fighting the best British heavyweight there has ever been…You beat all the rest of them, but you ain’t beat Tyson Fury yet, sausage. Look at him, his heart is pounding now. He’s like a little p*ssy with an earring in. Sh*t house, his b*llocks have shriveled up.”

Tyson Fury claims Oleksandr Usyk “can never beat me”

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is widely considered a 50/50 matchup due to the elite skills. Yet, Fury has never been shy of voicing his confidence, which he did during the aforementioned press conference. ‘The Gypsy King’ had this to say about the undisputed heavyweight title fight:

“You can’t beat me. You can never beat me. If you beat me in your dreams, you better wake up and apologize. I stole that from [Muhammad] Ali by the way, sorry.”

Tyson Fury last fought on October 28, when he was shockingly dropped and nearly defeated by former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Fury received heavy backlash for his performance against the professional boxing debutant, which he plans to silence by taking out Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, Usyk is coming off a ninth-round knockout win against Daniel Dubois to extend his professional record to 21-0 (14 KOs). He’s now one fight away from becoming the undisputed heavyweight world champion.