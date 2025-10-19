  • home icon
  • "His best life after breakup" - Fans have hilarious reactions as footage of Ilia Topuria driving a buggy goes viral

"His best life after breakup" - Fans have hilarious reactions as footage of Ilia Topuria driving a buggy goes viral

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:31 GMT
Ilia Topuria (pictured) posing for a portrait after his UFC 317 win. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ilia Topuria (pictured) posing for a portrait after his UFC 317 win. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Ilia Topuria seems to be having an exciting time as he awaits his next UFC challenge. 'El Matador's' recent Instagram post shows the lightweight champion and friends enjoying a day outdoors, driving around buggies on mountain trails.

The video opens with Topuria and his crew posing for photos on top of their vehicles before taking them out for a spin on the trails, complete with muddy swamps and rocky terrains.

Suffice it to say, fight fans sure got a kick out of seeing the feared knockout artist's life outside the octagon, with many taking to social media sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Check out Ilia Topuria driving a buggy with friends below:

@kingkennyslay wrote:

"Bro is like everyone else, his best life after breakup."

@victorcr3ed chimed in:

"New Mythical Fighter: Ilia 'Heartbroken' TOPURIA."

@jackson.earth wrote:

"Ilia and Merab [Dvalishvili] are the only fighters safer in the ring."

@herbs_matheri wrote:

"I've seen enough. Heartbroken Ilia beats Francis Ngannou in Round 1."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram
Screenshots courtesy: @iliatopuria on Instagram

Topuria was last seen in a first-round KO win over Charles Oliveira in their lightweight title match-up at UFC 317. Since then, the two division champions have been elevated to the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion.

While it is yet unclear who he'd be facing for his first lightweight title defense, the 28-year-old's long-time rival, Paddy Pimblett, recently teased a potential fight between the pair.

During a recent interview on the Bebita YouTube channel, when the Scouser was asked how long he figures it'd take him to become a UFC champion, Pimblett said:

"Hopefully, [my] next fight, lad. [Any news?] No, just waiting on little Ilia [Topuria] to sign the contract. Sign the contract, big boy."

Furthermore, Dana White has named 'El Matador as a potential frontliner to headline the first big UFC Paramount card next year.

About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

