"His best life after breakup" - Fans have hilarious reactions as footage of Ilia Topuria driving a buggy goes viral

Ilia Topuria seems to be having an exciting time as he awaits his next UFC challenge. 'El Matador's' recent Instagram post shows the lightweight champion and friends enjoying a day outdoors, driving around buggies on mountain trails.The video opens with Topuria and his crew posing for photos on top of their vehicles before taking them out for a spin on the trails, complete with muddy swamps and rocky terrains.Suffice it to say, fight fans sure got a kick out of seeing the feared knockout artist's life outside the octagon, with many taking to social media sharing their thoughts and opinions.Check out Ilia Topuria driving a buggy with friends below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post@kingkennyslay wrote:&quot;Bro is like everyone else, his best life after breakup.&quot;@victorcr3ed chimed in:&quot;New Mythical Fighter: Ilia 'Heartbroken' TOPURIA.&quot;@jackson.earth wrote:&quot;Ilia and Merab [Dvalishvili] are the only fighters safer in the ring.&quot;@herbs_matheri wrote:&quot;I've seen enough. Heartbroken Ilia beats Francis Ngannou in Round 1.&quot;Check out a few more reactions below:Screenshots courtesy: @iliatopuria on InstagramTopuria was last seen in a first-round KO win over Charles Oliveira in their lightweight title match-up at UFC 317. Since then, the two division champions have been elevated to the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion.While it is yet unclear who he'd be facing for his first lightweight title defense, the 28-year-old's long-time rival, Paddy Pimblett, recently teased a potential fight between the pair.During a recent interview on the Bebita YouTube channel, when the Scouser was asked how long he figures it'd take him to become a UFC champion, Pimblett said:&quot;Hopefully, [my] next fight, lad. [Any news?] No, just waiting on little Ilia [Topuria] to sign the contract. Sign the contract, big boy.&quot;Furthermore, Dana White has named 'El Matador as a potential frontliner to headline the first big UFC Paramount card next year.