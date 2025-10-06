"Sign the contract" - Paddy Pimblett suggests that Ilia Topuria is holding up their fight 

Paddy Pimblett recently talked about his potential fight against Ilia Topuria. He suggested that Topuria might be delaying the matchup by not signing the fight contract.

'El Matador' is fresh off a victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, where he won the vacant lightweight championship. Following the bout, a face-off ensued between Topuria and Pimblett, highlighting their lack of camaraderie and mutual desire to defeat each other.

In a recent appearance on Bebita's YouTube channel, 'The Baddy' was asked when he expects to become a UFC champion. In response, he said:

"Hopefully, [my] next fight, lad. [Any news?] No, just waiting on little Ilia [Topuria] to sign the contract. Sign the contract, big boy."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Pimblett's most recent fight appearance was against Michael Chandler at UFC 314, where he won by TKO, extending his perfect record in the world's leading MMA promotion to seven fights.

Paddy Pimblett previews potential Ilia Topuria fight

Ilia Topuria joined the UFC in October 2020 and currently boasts an undefeated record of 9-0 in the promotion. Before becoming the UFC lightweight champion, he held the featherweight title after defeating Alexander Volkanovski and successfully defending his title against Max Holloway.

Despite Topuria's impressive track record, Paddy Pimblett seems unconcerned about any potential threat from 'El Matador'. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Pimblett has vowed to finish Topuria in their potential fight.

"I finish him. I finish him. I don't see him lasting five rounds with me. I genuinely believe I'd finish him. Keep having mad, mad dreams that I finish him in like the first 10 seconds like McGregor did Aldo. That wouldn't be good enough for him. I'd want to beat him up for a consistent couple of rounds, hit him with over like 70 elbows, disfigure him a little bit, and then finish him." [11:00 seconds of the interview video]

