  • "His defense is also solid" - Prajanchai sees Kongthoranee being a tough nut to crack for Aslamjon Ortikov

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 01, 2025 09:58 GMT
(From left) Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, and Aslamjon Ortikov. [Images: ONE Championship]
Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes Kongthoranee Sor Sommai's tactical intelligence and defensive discipline will prove decisive against undefeated sensation Aslamjon Ortikov when they clash at ONE Fight Night 36.

The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion broke down what makes his PK Saenchai gym teammate so difficult to crack during a recent interview with ONE Championship.

While speaking with the ONE Championship, about what makes his teammate such a hard puzzle to crack, Prajanchai said:

"Kongthoranee's strength is that he's a thoughtful fighter. He won't just rush in and attack recklessly. If he sees an opening, he'll try to move in. His defense is also solid."
The 30-year-old striking specialist has developed an unbreakable brotherhood with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai through their daily training sessions in Bangkok, and he should be by his side as he seeks a bounce-back win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, this Friday, October 3.

Both warriors march into battle together, as Prajanchai stars in the main event of the card in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification showdown against Canadian-Italian slugger and interim champ Jonathan Di Bella.

Kongthoranee’s matchup against the undefeated 22-year-old Uzbekistani talent will be contested at flyweight Muay Thai.

The No.4-ranked Thai veteran brings an impressive 11-3 promotional record against elite opposition, while Ortikov enters with an immaculate 22-0 slate capped by eight victories under the ONE Championship banner.

Prajanchai challenges Jonathan Di Bella for a trilogy

The Thai warrior, in the same interview with the promotion, invited Jonathan Di Bella to add another chapter to their rivalry, not in kickboxing, but Muay Thai.

The fighting pride of PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym continued by sayin:

"Kickboxing is a sport you've been doing since you were a kid. Maybe we can follow this with a Muay Thai fight to see who's really better, the Italian or the Thai fighter."
Prajanchai currently leads their head-to-head series after beating the Canadian-Italian striker via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 68 in June last year.

Can he emerge victorious yet again in their rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 36?

North American fight fans can catch all the action from the promotion’s latest American primetime offering for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
