"His ego got to him" - BKFC president David Feldman weighs in on Conor McGregor's face off with Mike Perry

Conor McGregor was in attendance at last month's BKFC 41 event, and although he did not feature on the fight card, the main event was capped off with him in the center of the BKFC ring.

Main event victor Mike Perry called McGregor out for a face-off and the Irishman stepped right up to the challenge. BKFC president David Feldman explained why 'The Notorious' was up for the challenge in an interview with MMA Underground:

“You know what it is with Conor? It’s like, ’Is Conor going to get in the ring? Nah, he’s not getting into the ring.’ And then you know what, man? He got challenged. His ego got to him. I mean, he had to, right? That’s Conor, man. Nobody’s pushing Conor around and they did. And he pushed back. So you never know. The right person pushes him in the organization, he could push back and get here."

Feldman also spoke about the possibility of having Conor McGregor in his promotion. The BKFC president mentioned the massive impact McGregor's appearance had for the promotion and thanked him for it:

"Right now, obviously he has some business to handle with the UFC and once he’s done that, we’d love to - of course, I don’t have to say it - we’d love to have Conor McGregor, the biggest figure in combat sports, be a part of our organization. It would just be tremendous but if he didn’t, what he just did for us the other night for free which was you know, phenomenal for us, it brought us up a couple more pegs. We’re thankful to that!"

Catch David Feldman's comments below:

Conor McGregor BKFC: Mike Perry calls for 'biggest fight in the world' against 'The Notorious'

Mike Perry was serious about his call-out of Conor McGregor and it was not just the viewership boost that he wanted to give the BKFC.

Perry spoke to TMZ in an interview and called for a fight between himself and McGregor, stating that a matchup is possible despite being under contract with a different promotion:

"I think a fight [with Conor] looks very entertaining. The build-up. The s*** talk. You know he's still in with the UFC. Let's hope he beats Michael Chandler, then we can really make the biggest fight date in the world, 'Platinum' Mike Perry vs. 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor." [via TMZ]

Catch Mike Perry's comments below:

