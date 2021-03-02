His ego can't handle that the 'Skinny Clown' whooped him - Israel Adesanya tears into Paulo Costa for 'hangover' excuse in UFC 253 loss

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has responded to Paulo Costa's claims of being "hungover" during their fight at UFC 253.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Paul Costa revealed that he drank wine the night before fighting Israel Adesanya. Costa claimed not to have properly slept before entering the cage against 'The Last Stylebender'.

Speaking with Mike Bohn from MMA Junkie, Israel Adesanya replied to the 'excuses' offered by 'The Eraser' for his loss at UFC 253. The champion believes that it would be better if the Brazillian accepts his defeat and recuperates for his next bout. Adesanya believes that Borrachinha's ego is not ready to embrace his defeat to a man he referred to as 'skinny clown' in the lead up to the fight.

“I’ll tell you one thing: The best thing to do in his position is accept the fact he lost,” Adesanya said. “He got his ass whooped. The fact that he keeps trying to make all these excuses, it’s only going to do him worse in the long run. He’s making excuses because his ego can’t handle the fact that ‘The Skinny Clown’ whooped his a** badly then double-tapped him twice."

"Just swallow your ego. You got your ass whooped. Get back to the drawing board and reassess your whole game. You can’t just rest on that because if you do – this is my advice – you’ll never get far in life, or in this game”, added Israel Adesanya.

In his exposition on YouTube, Paulo Costa added that his team had made last minute changes to his fighting approach against Israel Adesnaya. Costa believes it would have been wise to pull out and not fight on that day in September last year.

"To that fight against [Israel] Adesanya, I used only 10 or 20% of my capacity. We had to change our strategy in the changing room. 'Do not attack him. Let's just wait for the first two rounds,' we agreed on. It was a mistake. Today, we know it was a mistake. The right thing to do would have been not to fight", said Paulo Costa.

Who are Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa fighting next?

At UFC 259, Israel Adesanya is jumping up to light heavyweight to face Jan Blachowicz, the reigning champion. With a victory over Jan, Adesanya is looking to become the fifth double champ in UFC history.

Meanwhile, number two ranked Paulo Costa is slated to fight Robert Whittaker on April 17th in a headliner event at Fight Night. If Costa defeats 'The Reaper', he will get back into the title conversation and may even get his rematch with Israel Adesanya.