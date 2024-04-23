"His flamboyance is well-calculated" - Lito Adiwang says Rodtang understands the risks of purposely taking shots to the chin

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang believes Rodtang's showboating is "well-calculated."

'The Iron Man' has established himself as a living legend for his Muay Thai accomplishments, including the ONE flyweight world title. The Thai superstar has also broken into the combat sports mainstream due to his in-fight antics where he teases his opponents and allows them to hit him without defense.

Rodtang has been questioned for taking the previously mentioned risk, despite never being knocked out in ONE. Meanwhile, Adiwang claimed during an interview with ONE that the flyweight Muay Thai king is calculated with his entertaining showboating:

"Rodtang is on a championship level. He is entertaining for sure, but his flamboyance is also well-calculated. If he knows he can absorb the shot, he willingly takes it on the chin."

In March 2022, Adiwang suffered a significant career setback when he tore his ACL against Jeremy Miado. Since then, 'Thunder Kid' has bounced back and re-entered the ONE strawweight MMA title picture by securing consecutive wins against Adrian Mattheis, Miado, and Danial Williams.

When is Rodtang fighting next?

Rodtang last fought in September 2023 when he endured his lone promotional Muay Thai loss in a super-fight against Superlek. 'The Kicking Machine' missed weight ahead of the ONE Friday Fights 34 meeting, leading to 'The Iron Man' retaining his flyweight throne.

On June 7, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king returns to action for a kickboxing bout at ONE 167. Standing across from the Thai superstar will be flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric, who looks to secure a world title shot in "The Art of Eight Limbs" by pulling off an upset at the highly-anticipated event.

Puric last fought on April 5, defeating Jacob Smith by unanimous decision to extend his promotional Muay Thai record to 3-2. 'The Bosnian Menace' has become a fan favorite in ONE Championship due to his willingness to engage in action-packed wars.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event featuring two world title fights can be seen live and for free on US Primetime by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.