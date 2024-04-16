WATCH: Flyweight Muay Thai ruler Rodtang unveils the perfect strategy to become an unstoppable Muay Mat

ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a master of deflecting his opponents' strikes and coming back with his own devastating shots.

The relentless forward pressure of 'The Iron Man' often forces opponents to let their strikes go in order to try and back him up. In doing so, he is able to read their approach, look to parry or block shots, and then fire back at his own targets.

The flyweight champion broke this down during a tutorial for Dynamic Striking, where he specifically referenced how he broke down the game of Jonathan Haggerty ahead of their iconic pair of fights.

The story of their fights was the body shots that he used to really do the damage to 'The General', which secured him the win on both occasions.

In the video, the champ shows how he would look to set up his body shots and the technique he used, throwing combinations and parrying the jab whilst protecting himseld at all times from counters.

Check out the full video below as the Thai striker unleashes savage combinations on his pad holder:

Rodtang cuts through opponents like a buzzsaw

This approach that Rodtang Jitmuangnon uses so effectively gives his fights the exciting style that they are known for.

Alongside his taunting of opponents which always helps to make for an entertaining watch, his terminator-like offense is simply unmissable.

Many opponents have fallen victim to his stone cold resilience followed up by rapid fire counters that can end the fight at a moment's notice.

The world champion appears to be gearing up for a busy second half of 2024, and following the injury that he suffered earlier this year, fans can't wait to see him back inside the ring doing what he does best.

Whatever is next, you can be sure that it will be must-watch TV.

