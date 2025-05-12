“His foot was injured” - Prajanchai reveals Kongthoranee was physically compromised in rematch loss to Nong-O

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai disclosed that Kongthoranee Sor Sommain fought with an injured foot in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2.

Despite rocking Nong-O Hama and nearly finishing the match in round 2, the 28-year-old lost some steam in the end and lost their rematch via unanimous decision.

As far as Prajanchai is concerned, Kongthoranee hurt himself during the match, which greatly affected his footwork and made him more susceptible to getting hit by Nong-O's barrage.

The two-sport kingpin revealed in a Sportskeeda MMA Exclusive:

"Well, personally, I think he did a really good job during the fight. His foot was injured, so he had a bit of difficulty moving. So I think that's one of the factors."

Kongthoranee, who trains out of Sor Sommai Gym, made the decision to spend his training camp at PK Saenchai for his high-stakes do-over with the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

The Thai star developed a bond with Prajanchai in training, and the double champ was even at his corner at ONE Fight Night 31.

To be fair, it seemed Kongthoranee couldn't get away from Nong-O's combinations this time, unlike in the first match, where he was able to do so with ease.

Superbon thinks Kongthoranee missed a golden opportunity

Nong-O's camp was indeed in a jovial mood after the 38-year-old legend convincingly avenged his previous setback to Kongthoranee.

Among those thrilled was Superbon, who admitted he got worried after Nong-O got rocked in round 2.

The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion told ONE:

"I think it was more like a golden opportunity. Because Kongthoranee was being dominated the whole fight. Actually, that shot should have been the shot that turned the tide down."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 31 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

