  • “His form looks scary” - Shadow acknowledges Bampara Kouyate’s distinct advantages ahead of ONE Fight Night 35 clash

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 05, 2025 13:08 GMT
Shadow (L) and Bampara Kouyate (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn has sights on a world title, but must first pass the stiffest test of his career to get there.

The Thai slugger will exchange heavy leather with No.2-ranked Bampara Kouyate in a possible featherweight Muay Thai world title eliminator at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video, streaming live in U.S. Primetime, free for North American subscribers.

Shadow earned himself a six-figure contract from the world’s largest martial arts organization after notching five victories against world-class opponents.

However, the 25-year-old knows he’ll be in for a challenge against ‘Bambi’, who sports an imposing physical frame along with lethal striking skills.

The former Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion shared in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:

"I've prepared very well for this fight. Bampara is a tall fighter with good punches and excellent footwork. He recently beat Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei, and his form looks scary. He moves very quickly. I have to find the right moments to get in and out fast so I don't get hit by his punches, because he is very fast.”
Meanwhile, Shadow has developed specific strategies to neutralize Kouyate's high-octane offense.

The Singha Mawynn product is banking on precise distance control and finding openings against the Malian-Frenchman's rapid movement.

ONE Fight Night 35 will emanate from Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium on September 5.

Shadow ready to unleash hell-bows to cut Bampara Kouyate down to size

Shadow knows that his best chances of winning this fight are in close quarters.

The Thai star possesses a variety of weapons at his disposal, but admits it's his devilish elbows that give opponents the most trouble.

Against a rangy fighter like Kouyate, Shadow knows covering distance and blasting his foe with his signature strike would be key to victory. He told ONE:

"You're definitely going to see my elbows in this fight. If I just stand and trade punches with him, I might not land as many shots as he does, so I could get hit more often.”
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
