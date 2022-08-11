"His grappling is going to translate" - Gerald Meerschaert sees Bo Nickal doing "really well" in the UFC

UFC middleweight Gerald Meerschaert believes Bo Nickal will have a great MMA career. 'GM3' claims to have trained with the collegiate wrestling standout, who recently put on a dominant performance during an appearance on Dana White's Contender Series, Season 6, Week 3.

Meerschaert commended 'The Allen Assassin' for being receptive to knowledge during their training session. 'GM3' believes Nickal is one of those wrestlers who will transition really well into MMA. The 34-year-old said in a recent UFC presser:

"I think Bo will do really well. I actually got to work with him a while ago... Really nice guy, moves really well. First hand, I got to move with him and very receptive to any knowledge I had to give to him. You know, he's good, his grappling's gonna translate really really well."

Bo Nickal failed to earn a UFC contract despite dispatching his opponent Zack Borrego within 62 seconds of their DWCS bout. UFC boss Dana White wants the 2-0 fighter to pass one more test before signing him to the promotion.

Meanwhile, Gerald Meerschaert is scheduled to fight Bruno Silva next weekend at UFC San Diego. 'GM3' will look to bounce back from a decision loss against Krzysztof Jotko that snapped an impressive three-fight win streak.

Bo Nickal plans to fight every opponent like Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier

MMA fans have been known to harbor a bias against wrestlers since the very inception of the sport. Casuals undoubtedly prefer watching a slugfest than a highly technical scrap on the ground between two elite wrestlers.

However, Bo Nickal believes fans yearn for the 'killer instinct' of a fighter more than knockouts. 'The Allen Assassin' noted that former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was not considered boring on any account by the time he reached his peak.

Nickal plans to fight every bout as 'The Eagle' fought during his dominant title defenses against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The 26-year-old told the UFC:

"Some people may have complained about Khabib early in his career, but nobody was complaining about him when he’s fighting Gaethje, Poirier, any of these guys, and he’s pummeling them, strangling them, beating the crap out of them. That’s the type of fight that I think every single guy I fight should prep for, and what the fans should expect to see. I’m not going to take a guy down and hold him down, but I’m sure as hell going to smash their face if I can.”

