“His number is not higher than mine” - Ian Garry crushes Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s fight aspirations, reaffirms challenge to Colby Covington

Ian Garry has no interest in facing Michael 'Venom' Page next.

Since UFC 299, the man known as 'MVP' has quickly become the talk of the welterweight division. Earlier this month, Page made his promotional debut against Kevin Holland and dominated the longtime contender to secure a decision victory.

Following the win, the British fighter called to face 'The Future' next. Garry himself is coming off a decision victory over Geoff Neal in February, but it seems the Irishman has other plans. Over the last few weeks, the welterweight has been trading callout videos with Colby Covington.

With a potential fight with 'Chaos' on the line, Ian Garry has no interest in Michael 'Venom' Page. Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the Irishman was asked about facing the former Bellator title challenger.

There, Garry stated that he won't fight anyone who's ranked behind him. That applies to Page as well. When asked about fighting the British striker, Garry responded:

"No, his number is not higher than mine. I want to be the best in the world, and unless your number is higher than mine, I'm not interested... Unless he passes me in the division somehow and his number is higher than mine, [I have] zero interest."

Why does Michael 'Venom' Page want to fight Ian Garry? Feud explained

Michael 'Venom' Page has a very simple reason for wanting to fight Ian Garry.

The 36-year-old striker debuted with a lot of fanfare earlier this month. However, not everyone was excited to welcome Page to the UFC. That group of individuals would likely include 'The Future'.

Ahead of UFC 299, Garry had some harsh words for the former Bellator fighter. Furthermore, he predicted that Page would get "crushed" in his debut by Kevin Holland. Instead, the flashy striker earned a unanimous decision victory.

After that victory, Michael 'Venom' Page pitched a U.K. showdown with Ian Garry. The longtime Bellator fighter explained that since the Irishman believed he wouldn't get through 'Trailblazer', the bout made sense.

In the interview with Sky Sports, Ian Garry also reacted to Page's win at UFC 299. He stated:

"I'm glad he punched the mouth off Kevin Holland, that guy talks a lot of smack as well. That just proves he's not good enough to be in the top 10. I'll admit that I said I don't think he beats him, but he surprised me. Well done."